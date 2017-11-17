Juanita Broaddrick has a pretty simple request for NBC:

I believe the time is here for NBC to re-broadcast my interview and explain why it was held until after BC impeachment hearing. Are you listening NBC? #ITWASRAPE — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 17, 2017

It’s really the least NBC could do for her.

and wasn't it finally shown during the Super Bowl or some such? — sharon graham (@georgiapeach904) November 17, 2017

Opposite Grammys. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 17, 2017

what a coincidence. — sharon graham (@georgiapeach904) November 17, 2017

But what’s the likelihood that NBC will give Broaddrick what she’s asking for?