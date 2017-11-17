Juanita Broaddrick has a pretty simple request for NBC:
I believe the time is here for NBC to re-broadcast my interview and explain why it was held until after BC impeachment hearing. Are you listening NBC? #ITWASRAPE
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 17, 2017
It’s really the least NBC could do for her.
and wasn't it finally shown during the Super Bowl or some such?
— sharon graham (@georgiapeach904) November 17, 2017
Opposite Grammys.
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 17, 2017
what a coincidence.
— sharon graham (@georgiapeach904) November 17, 2017
But what’s the likelihood that NBC will give Broaddrick what she’s asking for?
Well @nbc ?
— John Galt (@WTLstudent) November 17, 2017
— Matt Foley (@chaulpurch) November 17, 2017
Ha ha ha. That's so good.
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 17, 2017