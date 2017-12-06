Senator Elizabeth Warren seems to reach peak panic when the spigot out of which pours taxpayer dollars is in danger of being turned off even temporarily, and this is one of those weeks:

The federal government will run out of money on Friday unless Congress passes a new spending bill. This isn’t just about keeping the lights on – it’s about our values. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 6, 2017

The federal government will “run out of money”? Reality checks INCOMING:

News flash Pocahontas – the government is already out of money! #librallogic #buybitcoin — Mr. Crypto (@MrCryptoCoins) December 6, 2017

We have $20t in debt.

The federal government doesn't have any money… https://t.co/hD6BcSsaz5 — DJH2036 (@DJH_2036) December 6, 2017

The federal government has been out of money for YEARS! https://t.co/341UyS4O4Q — Robert Martin (@robdog9716) December 6, 2017

you're already out of money…it's about more debt and debt isn't a value… https://t.co/Tu0weG8S7E — Jeff Burkett 🇺🇸 (@TheJeffBurkett) December 6, 2017

We don’t recall that “values” concern during the tenure of Trump’s predecessor:

Remember when President Obama ordered gates erected in an open air monument space, keeping wheelchair bound veterans away from the WWII memorial during the shutdown? #GoodTimes https://t.co/oeAThqNs5J — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) December 6, 2017

