It’s getting time to vote on the GOP tax bill, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren is among Democrats who seem to be sending a mixed message:

No, I haven’t had time to read the 500-page #GOPTaxScam bill that we’re voting on tonight. I couldn’t read it if I tried – and I did. pic.twitter.com/WgoAT6rxuo — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 2, 2017

That just begs for a follow-up question:

Hey, Fauxcahontas how can you know it’s a tax scam if you haven’t read it? https://t.co/lH5uhtKoYU — NoOneOfConsequence (@StarDogCh4mpion) December 2, 2017

It’s almost as if the Dem talking point was written way before the bill was.

You haven't read it, but you know it's a "scam." https://t.co/SR4EOISS1F — Dead Agent (@Recursion_Agent) December 2, 2017

Democrats used to consider Nancy Pelosi’s “we have to pass it to find out what’s in it” to be an agreeable statement, but they’re not going for that now.

In fairness, we probably should have given Warren a copy of the bill in Cherokee so she could more easily read it. https://t.co/EqmF9F0YqN — Scott Ruesterholz (@Read_N_Learn) December 2, 2017

ZINGGG.