It’s getting time to vote on the GOP tax bill, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren is among Democrats who seem to be sending a mixed message:

That just begs for a follow-up question:

It’s almost as if the Dem talking point was written way before the bill was.

Democrats used to consider Nancy Pelosi’s “we have to pass it to find out what’s in it” to be an agreeable statement, but they’re not going for that now.

ZINGGG.

