The rolling back of school lunch regs championed by former First Lady Michelle Obama includes a change in what kinds of milk is allowed:

Vox is among the alarmed by all that’s going on:

Mark Hemginway made a safe prediction was made as to what the reaction from The Resistance might be:

Ha! That’s not far from what happened.

No kidding! The triggering ran deep:

But of course not everybody agreed that the Trump administration’s move on school lunches is horrible:

In 2015, Michelle Obama said kids would “eventually” embrace her school lunch guidelines. That never happened.

