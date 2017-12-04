The rolling back of school lunch regs championed by former First Lady Michelle Obama includes a change in what kinds of milk is allowed:

Chocolate milk with 1% fat will soon be back on public school lunch menus as Trump administration eases nutritional standards put in place under President Obama. https://t.co/pKrHJ94sW8 — ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2017

Vox is among the alarmed by all that’s going on:

Apparently "making school meals great again" means relaxing nutrition standards for federally subsidized school lunch programs. https://t.co/OeyQ0Y82pk — Vox (@voxdotcom) December 1, 2017

Mark Hemginway made a safe prediction was made as to what the reaction from The Resistance might be:

PEOPLE WILL DIE https://t.co/YJSROeLcNI — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 4, 2017

Ha! That’s not far from what happened.

Omg the replies act as if Trump is mandating rat poison be used in school lunches https://t.co/SYxuuaFFu9 — 🎄Wesley Kushner🎄 (@TheDavidRohde) December 4, 2017

@KurtSchlichter LOL to the replies here. Chocolate milk is Hitler https://t.co/uLrSrmrh4H — Bob Donelson (@bdonelson4) December 4, 2017

You think you're being funny. Read the responses and despair. — Cranky Gordon (@CrankyGordon) December 4, 2017

BREAKING: Trump injecting fat into your kids' veins. Don't believe me? Check out the rabid responses to this. https://t.co/0NLM8Z8giy — Cranky Gordon (@CrankyGordon) December 1, 2017

No kidding! The triggering ran deep:

This dude’ll fuck over anyone and everyone if it means he can chip away at the legacy of the first black president. https://t.co/F6pse9W0VD — Jared Sinclair (@jaredsinclair) December 4, 2017

It may not seem that important, but loosening health standards for schools won't be good for developing minds. Michelle Obama probably will not be happy. #stratcomm2321 https://t.co/g00gXTVv0b — Camille V (@imnotcamille_) December 4, 2017

I was missing all the fat kids with tooth decay in school. This is good news. We don't want our children to be healthy when they can have fast food in school like the President does in Airforce one. — Thaddeus Arjuna (@ThaddeusArjuna) December 1, 2017

That orange goblin will be allowing Big Macs and KFC any day now. https://t.co/ji2I3dYdTz — Al Bundy (@ThreeTouchDowns) December 4, 2017

There apparently is nothing this administration isn't willing to destroy. https://t.co/1eZHX4mYKg — Stephanie Kowalski (@sdkowalski1) December 1, 2017

Because who cares about children's health? https://t.co/3jmYq0sgbb — Vegan (@vegan) December 3, 2017

It’s more than chocolate milk. It’s the concept of going back on progress we worked so so so hard to make. Nutrition should be NOTHING but progressive. We should not be going backwards. — not katie (@ktspy1) December 2, 2017

Another way to cancel an Obama initiative. This time, Michelle's effort to reduce childhood obesity/improve wellness. Sad — Don (@outlazymedia) December 1, 2017

This stinks for the health of our kids. — Christina Pirello (@christinacooks) December 2, 2017

I feel weary with all that is being eroded. https://t.co/KkOtCBEfe1 — chandra keller (@ck1brat) December 1, 2017

I honestly cannot believe his administration is now going after kids nutrition. It’s so wrong on so many levels. He wants to take the country back 50 years. It’s Embarrassing. https://t.co/kfCqEmzFDf — Dani Saul (@np_justkiddin) December 1, 2017

This is ABSOLUTELY HORRIBLE!!! Human beings should not be drinking this substance! It is made for baby cows to become giant bovine creatures. It is not for human beings!@thelittleidiot @NathanRunkle https://t.co/pUPWw64MYl — Steve Bellamy (@Stevenjbellamy) December 3, 2017

these 4 years will most certainly have lasting effects… https://t.co/1KqOyK5uzJ — Shelby (@yougoshelcoco) December 4, 2017

I will never understand how it is too challenging to order nonfat flavored milk but ordering 1% flavored milk is fine. This is a senseless revision of a rule that was already working. https://t.co/TjV2lCL5Dn — Shannon Raymond (@shan_raym) December 4, 2017

Chocolate milk OK, chocolate colored people not so much. — Thomas W (@evilfactman) December 1, 2017

But of course not everybody agreed that the Trump administration’s move on school lunches is horrible:

Credit where credit is due. This is a good call. https://t.co/YeYvEzH0Bu — Devin Pakkis Hayes (@SirSanguine) December 2, 2017

Good. Enough with the junk science. https://t.co/GH90vng1T6 — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) December 4, 2017

Now there's some #MAGA we can all get behind!!!!!! https://t.co/wHKYhSTWRA — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) December 2, 2017

When what your child has to eat at school depends on who's President, you have too much federal government. — Nash Rambler (@NashRamblers) December 2, 2017

Probably one of the greatest things the Trump adminstration will do..Obama killed school lunch https://t.co/KNZE9SpRtz — Conner TenHove (@CTTenHove) December 2, 2017

Trump deserves reelection for this alone. https://t.co/9DQQGKUtSu — Keith Burton (@bbeekk321) December 4, 2017

In 2015, Michelle Obama said kids would “eventually” embrace her school lunch guidelines. That never happened.

***

Related:

Michelle Obama’s school lunch guidelines tossed out like a Michelle Obama school lunch