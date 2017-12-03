Democrat Rep. John Conyers has heard plenty of calls for his resignation lately, but he’s not without his supporters, and some of them will gather in Detroit on Monday:

Monday rally planned to support U.S. Rep. John Conyers https://t.co/08NoTlYPWv — Detroit Free Press (@freep) December 3, 2017

Back in Detroit, there’s a rally scheduled for Monday in *defense* of John Conyers. https://t.co/BmHsOPPkrQ — Lissandra Villa (@LissandraVilla) December 3, 2017

We’re not sure who will be there in support of Conyers, but we’re pretty sure who won’t be there in counter-protest:

I can't wait to see @womensmarch making a rally in protest against that rally… https://t.co/tD6bQcbK8x — O: Nymphia is actually a Dane (@NymphiaYang) December 4, 2017

Haha! As. If.

Weird, would think @womensmarch would be all over countering that rally with one of their own and yet… https://t.co/T1xKr6x1hN — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 3, 2017

Where are the Feminists? Are they singing along to Look for the Union Label?https://t.co/z5Ctogfdks via @freep — Laura Victoria (@LiglyCnsrvatari) December 4, 2017

Don’t hold your breath!

So a bunch of people will march and try to help a man who works in his underwear in front of women and been accused of sexual assault! If this was a conservative they would call for his head! https://t.co/4Ip9DykzHx — trumppin in GA! (@timmoore1973) December 3, 2017

Is it clothing optional? — NoHoKevfefe 🇺🇸 (@NoHoKev) December 3, 2017

Support him for sexual harrassment!?! SAD — karen durling (@KCDurling) December 3, 2017

Because he's totally helped Detroit…. pic.twitter.com/Y8VYO0uN0f — Chris Moreno (@TheChrisMoreno) December 4, 2017

***

