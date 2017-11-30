As Twitchy told you earlier, the power of polls apparently compelled Nancy Pelosi to call for the resignation of “icon” John Conyers. But Conyers’ lawyer isn’t about to let his client go down without a fight:

CONYERS LAWYER says Conyers still hasn't made decision to resign, won't be swayed by pressure from Pelosi, Ryan and Clyburn to do so. "They're not going to determine whether Congressman Conyers resigns," Reed said. — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) November 30, 2017

Lawyer said resignation decision will ultimately come down to Conyers' health. He was hospitalized last night with "chest pains and dizziness." https://t.co/NU1qUl3djP — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) November 30, 2017

Conyers spokesman shoots down resignation talk: "It is not up to Nancy Pelosi. Nancy Pelosi did not elect the congressman, and she sure as hell won't be the one to tell the congressman to leave." — Ben Siegel (@benyc) November 30, 2017

"Nancy Pelosi did not elect the congressman and she sure as hell won’t be the one to tell the congressman to leave," Reed told reporters. https://t.co/5kypEdD5hy — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) November 30, 2017

Conyer's attorney on Pelosi: "She sure as hell won't be the one to tell the Congressman to leave." — Paige Lavender (@paigelav) November 30, 2017

Dude.

oh this is fun https://t.co/ZbWK7XEvB4 — тѕαя вє¢кєт α∂αмѕ (@BecketAdams) November 30, 2017

The entertainment value is through the roof:

JOHN CONYERS' LAWYER says Nancy Pelosi won't tell him what to do: "What is the discernible difference between Al Franken and John Conyers?" he says — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) November 30, 2017

Holy moly.

This is going to be good. https://t.co/B2Toj0kJaL — BT (@back_ttys) November 30, 2017

It just keeps getting better:

Reed also hinted that pressure on Conyers to resign is racially motivated: "At the end of the day, I would suspect that Nancy Pelosi is going to have to explain what is the discernible difference between Al Franken and John Conyers." https://t.co/osuyExapsb — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) November 30, 2017

You guys. You guys.

Conyers' attorney says "Nancy Pelosi has not done enough to champion sexual harassment victims and their rights" and saying her demand for Conyers resignation is the result of backlash on Meet The Press — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 30, 2017

More Reed: "For her to use this as an opportunity for a rebound situation when she did absolutely terrible and got creamed on Meet the Press, it’s shameful." https://t.co/K4PtLrf7Bx — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) November 30, 2017

"Nancy Pelosi has not done enough for sexual harassment victims," Reed continues. "

Where were you before you got killed on Meet the Press? …Where were you on women’s rights and issues?" https://t.co/K4PtLrf7Bx — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) November 30, 2017

This is amazing.

Totally true.

Of course, Conyers’ lawyer couldn’t resist taking some shots at the congressman’s accusers, too:

Conyers attorney headed into risky waters—says accuser "is jumping on the bandwagon now," asks why she didn't come forward earlier — David A. Graham (@GrahamDavidA) November 30, 2017

Oof.

so this is going well for conyers https://t.co/g4wfHJxrSU — тѕαя вє¢кєт α∂αмѕ (@BecketAdams) November 30, 2017

Conyers is definitely looking pretty sca-rewed right now.

Conyers attorney says he won't sue Marion Brown because it would just give her another opportunity to explain "why it is she took the money and she stayed on with the congressman for 11 years" — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 30, 2017

Stay tuned! We can’t wait to see how this show ends.