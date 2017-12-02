The GOP tax bill sure has sparked some panic on the Left, and Alyssa Milano sees a trend:
You think this #TaxScamBill is bad? Wait until they take the internet from you and give it to big corporations. Notice the trend here? #SaveNetNeutrality
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 2, 2017
And after that, human sacrifice, dogs & cats living together — mass hysteria!
Hopelessly dumb. https://t.co/QwCKkxd2wO
— JWF (@JammieWF) December 2, 2017
Hey! You noticed the trend!
— Johannes Paulsen (@Real_Johannes_P) December 2, 2017
I would pay extra on my data plan to have you blocked everywhere. https://t.co/N37gLCuqaV
— Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) December 2, 2017
***
