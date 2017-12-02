The GOP tax bill sure has sparked some panic on the Left, and Alyssa Milano sees a trend:

You think this #TaxScamBill is bad? Wait until they take the internet from you and give it to big corporations. Notice the trend here? #SaveNetNeutrality — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 2, 2017

And after that, human sacrifice, dogs & cats living together — mass hysteria!

Hey! You noticed the trend! — Johannes Paulsen (@Real_Johannes_P) December 2, 2017

I would pay extra on my data plan to have you blocked everywhere. https://t.co/N37gLCuqaV — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) December 2, 2017

***

