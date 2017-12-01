Senator Kamala Harris will defend the practices of Planned Parenthood and their affiliated organizations until the end of time, but there’s something she considers immoral that the GOP is involved in:

I’m heading back to the Senate floor this morning to fight with everything I’ve got to defeat the GOP’s immoral tax plan. But I need you to help me out. Please call your Senators and tell them to vote NO on this bill: (202) 224-3121. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 1, 2017

Well, there it is:

Keeping your own money is immoral. https://t.co/YJUuHFXQvd — Carl Gustav plus lots of unnecessary characters (@CaptYonah) December 1, 2017

Nope! YOU are the last person to judge what's immoral. — Deplorable Mary E (@Sui_Juris_) December 1, 2017

Ah, yes, paint lowering taxes as “immoral”. Not that the government stealing its citizens income and over spending is “immoral” or anything… — [ ] (@TimMorrisUSA) December 1, 2017

LMAO…”Immoral” tax plan! Yeah it’s immoral for taxpayers to keep THEIR money! GO AWAY Kammy! — Doug (@Bootz_Adams) December 1, 2017

When it comes to their thoughts about Americans keeping more of their own money, progressives like Harris are very transparent.

Somebody remind Sen. Harris that President Obama once said “elections have consequences.”