As Twitchy reported Thursday night, a five-time deportee who was back in the U.S. illegally and roaming the San Francisco streets because of local sanctuary city laws was acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Kate Steinle.

Dan Bongino laid out the timeline, and it’s infuriating:

On the Sean Hannity show, Bongino commented further:

The only punishment for the illegal alien acquitted in Steinle’s death will be deportation for the 6th time.

Unreal.

