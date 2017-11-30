As Twitchy reported Thursday night, a five-time deportee who was back in the U.S. illegally and roaming the San Francisco streets because of local sanctuary city laws was acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Kate Steinle.

Dan Bongino laid out the timeline, and it’s infuriating:

1) Enter country illegally

2) Fire a stolen Sig Sauer handgun into a group of people

3) Sever the aorta of a young woman & kill her

4) Throw gun in SF Bay

5) Get caught on video fleeing scene

6) Watch a SF jury acquit you of the serious charges in a mockery of justice#Steinle — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 1, 2017

On the Sean Hannity show, Bongino commented further:

.@dbongino on Kate Steinle not guilty verdict: "How do you look the American people in the eye? I'm serious, if you're in that jury, and say 'Justice was done tonight' to [Kate Steinle]…Come on, if this doesn't change the debate, nothing will." pic.twitter.com/wAsLZDA7aY — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 1, 2017

The only punishment for the illegal alien acquitted in Steinle’s death will be deportation for the 6th time.

Her last words were "Help me, Dad." Her father then watched a San Francisco jury acquit the killer.#KateSteinle — Kambeii (@Kambeii) December 1, 2017

Honestly makes me ill. I am SO OUTRAGED!! — Lydia (@Lydialuvsdogs) December 1, 2017

a. Illegal criminal enters country 5x

b. ICE requests detainment until they can pick him up

c. SanFran police ignore ICE release criminal into sanctuary

d. Illegal shoots taxpayer with stolen fed firearm

e. In CA Sanctuary State Killer goes free

f. Where is sanctuary for victims? https://t.co/ZDIEai737t — charlino (@charlino) December 1, 2017

This case is crazy. I can’t believe the jury didn’t even find him guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Bizarro World. #KateSteinle https://t.co/CdWq2WaszN — Parker Larson (@parkerlarson) December 1, 2017

Unreal.

***

