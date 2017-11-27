As Twitchy told you, Bernie Sanders is the choice of many top Democrats to receive the party’s nomination in 2020. If Sanders should decide to run again he’s reportedly not going to be caught unprepared on any issue:

Sanders may be laying groundwork for 2020 presidential bid: https://t.co/WNqYjGyUdh pic.twitter.com/bHxtDHMKnr — The Hill (@thehill) November 27, 2017

Building traditional political ties and boning up on foreign policy for the first time, Bernie Sanders is methodically addressing some of his big 2016 shortcomings > https://t.co/xYHbVGjc4Y — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) November 27, 2017

Sanders has been in politics for decades, but it’s never too late for a crash course, apparently. But how exactly is Bernie “laying the groundwork” for the Dem nomination?

Selling two of his houses? Report: Sanders taking steps to correct political weaknesses https://t.co/av90aAM9GY — JWF (@JammieWF) November 27, 2017

Ha! As if.

Fresh hope for the #StillWithHer crowd?

If Bernie runs, then Hillary Clinton runs and this time wins again. https://t.co/o9mGYoyb4B — #TRUMPRUSSIA 🦃 ( D ) (@VinnyTimEC) November 27, 2017

I know it won’t happen, but I wish @HillaryClinton would run again just to make his life miserable. https://t.co/zSpR5BU5qo — Journalschism (@journalschism) November 27, 2017

Some are obviously eager to lay the groundwork for the publication of “What Happened II.”