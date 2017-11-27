As Twitchy told you, Bernie Sanders is the choice of many top Democrats to receive the party’s nomination in 2020. If Sanders should decide to run again he’s reportedly not going to be caught unprepared on any issue:

Sanders has been in politics for decades, but it’s never too late for a crash course, apparently. But how exactly is Bernie “laying the groundwork” for the Dem nomination?

Ha! As if.

Fresh hope for the #StillWithHer crowd?

Some are obviously eager to lay the groundwork for the publication of “What Happened II.”

