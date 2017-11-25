It’s been over a year since Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election, but the scapegoats continue to be named:

Hillary Clinton: Obama's record made it hard to run as an "agent of change" https://t.co/nixqoEiZe9 pic.twitter.com/EVARLcyaCI — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 25, 2017

That’s another gem from Clinton’s interview with conservative talk host Hugh Hewitt:

“It is true that when you run to succeed a two-term president of your own party, you have a historical headwind blowing against you,” Clinton told radio host Hugh Hewitt. “It’s not just this campaign can be set apart from everything that’s ever happened in our politics. It is a challenge.” “If you are both the candidate defending a lot of the areas of agreement, but also putting forth an agenda for change, which is what I tried to do, it is often difficult to get the second part of that message through,” she added. “So I do think it was a problem.”

In other words, campaigning as a “change” candidate seeking to succeed a “change” candidate she endorsed and worked for might have been an ill-advised approach? But of course it’s somebody else’s fault. Re-confirmed:

There is no one she will not blame. https://t.co/a6wMyNyK5l — Bob ن (@BobHicks_) November 25, 2017

She can literally find an angle to blame anything https://t.co/WekgtpYNXT — Melyssa Hubbard 🌐 (@SpankCityHall) November 25, 2017

With the possible exception of somebody named “Hillary Clinton.”

Hard to be an agent of change if you agreed with his failed policies. — Skip Russo (@BocaSkip) November 25, 2017

Her campaign really didn’t think that one through.

***

Related:

BWA-HA-HA! Guess what Hillary Clinton sees as cybersecurity gold standard

Just SAD: Hillary Clinton FINALLY gets a chance to be president (on ‘Earth 2’)

Bada-BAM! Hillary doesn’t know why 2020 candidates aren’t asking her advice, James Woods NAILS it