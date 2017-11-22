Hillary Clinton’s interview with conservative talk host Hugh Hewitt has already provided one good laugh at the expense of the former Democrat presidential candidate, so who’s up for another?

Hillary Clinton on "home brew" email server: "I wish the government had had as high a level of security as there was on the server I used." pic.twitter.com/qgmujCNUAx — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) November 22, 2017

Wait, seriously?

Every time I start to feel a tinge or sympathy for her she takes it away… — Iain McLaren 🇨🇦 (@iainmclaren) November 22, 2017

What a whopper of a lie. The after action reports tell a completely different story. — J Hood (@DiogenesofSC) November 22, 2017

Hillary Clinton lied to @HughHewitt — read warnings #1 thru 3 in this editorial: Hillary Clinton broke the rules: Our view https://t.co/2SOjtvgset https://t.co/i5ii86l6xy — David Mastio (@DavidMastio) November 22, 2017

The level of delusion can't be overstated here. Good Lord 😨#WednesdayWisdom https://t.co/nBA8L45KVf — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) November 22, 2017

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂seriously, I 😂😂can’t 😂stop😂😂laughing!! She’s truly delusional. The server kept next to a 🚽 in Denver was more secure than the federal governemnt’s servers. 😂😂😂 — johnny cy (@johnnycy89) November 22, 2017

They wiped it with a cloth or something, I wish the government had as good wiping cloths as Hillary https://t.co/jFbPZFODZ7 — The Expert Lurker (@ghanacolleges) November 22, 2017

Everybody knows that there are few people who have been in government who are more tech-savvy than Hillary Clinton:

State official: Hillary didn't know how to access email on a computer https://t.co/2AfczJpjzC pic.twitter.com/WaJ55C8fZ6 — The Hill (@thehill) February 1, 2016

Ok, maybe not.