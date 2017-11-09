We already know that one juror in New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez’s corruption trial had asked the judge for clarification as to the definition of the word “senator.” Now, a juror dismissed for vacation reasons spoke to reporters and explained the mood in the jury room:

Menendez trial blockbuster: A juror dismissed bc of her planned vacation told reporters Menendez "did nothing wrong," the prosecution is "corrupted" and that they "railroaded" the senator. She said if she stayed on, Menendez would have been not guilty on all counts. Story soon — Matt Friedman (@MattFriedmanNJ) November 9, 2017

The juror said she thinks it will end up in a hung jury. Some think he's guilty, some not. — Matt Friedman (@MattFriedmanNJ) November 9, 2017

This juror was dismissed because Judge William Walls promised that she could take a long-planned vacation during jury selection. The judge didn't anticipate the trial going this long. — Matt Friedman (@MattFriedmanNJ) November 9, 2017

While this is an encouraging sign for Menendez, it's also very unfortunate for him. This juror would have been a firm not guilty vote on all charges. She says she wouldn't have been moved. Now she's off the jury. — Matt Friedman (@MattFriedmanNJ) November 9, 2017

Wow. That's not something that the prosecution wants to hear. https://t.co/WkCLxZVRnQ — Weezie, Esq. ⚖️ (@KatyKat530) November 9, 2017

"Defendant Innocent, Says Impassioned Juror, Who Nonetheless Can't Be Bothered To Skip Family Trip" https://t.co/rDT1ZOVsGt — Andrew Rice (@riceid) November 9, 2017

Menendez really wishing that she'd made her vacation plans for December insteadhttps://t.co/rDk9O0oVnb — 🤔Jake Laperruque😒 (@JakeLaperruque) November 9, 2017

Are dismissed jurors typically discouraged from talking to reporters while deliberations are still ongoing? https://t.co/EZVJfCkPnD — Mike Ciandella ن (@MikeCiandella) November 9, 2017

If you feel that strongly, don’t you cancel your vacation so a man you think is innocent doesn’t go to jail? https://t.co/AHCbzCK1zw — Jeffrey Moss (@JeffMossDSR) November 9, 2017

And just because:

It's a shame the Senator doesn't have any experience helping people with their vacation plans — Judah (@Judahe) November 9, 2017

