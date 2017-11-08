As Twitchy reported Monday, the Democrats have made it clear they’ll be in no rush to block Sen. Bob Menendez from serving in the U.S. Senate even if he should be convicted on corruption and bribery charges:

'So much for ethics'! Here's what Dems reportedly plan to do if Bob Menendez is convicted https://t.co/pHJsmZFckC — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 7, 2017

Nobody knows what the jury will decide when it comes to Menendez’s fate, but just in case, American Commitment President Phil Kerpen spotted the Senate Dems trying to send some potentially embarrassing claims down the memory hole. Specifically, when Harry Reid said a convicted felon could not serve in the U.S. Senate (when the “convicted felon” in question was a Republican):

Look what just got deleted from democrats-dot-senate-dot-gov! #MenendezTrial pic.twitter.com/cfdsC6FZPH — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 7, 2017

Well look at that:

It seems things were different when the tables were turned:

This was on the Internet for nine years; the Democrats deleted it this week just as the #MenendezTrial went to the jury.https://t.co/r2t25CIJm4 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 7, 2017

Gee, why delete this now after nine years @SenateDems? A little website housekeeping?#MenendezTrial pic.twitter.com/CZeawZ3RKV — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 7, 2017

Senate Dems then: "a convicted felon is not going to be able to serve in the United States Senate…will face an ethics committee investigation and expulsion, regardless of his appeals process. This is not a partisan issue." Senate Dems now: ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/i0YxuhFPEq — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 7, 2017

It certainly looks like the Dems wanted to remove any potential embarrassments, just in case:

Of course they took it down. https://t.co/WXljnjIyBL — Ed Rotski (@Advanced_COBOL) November 7, 2017

📌😮Senate Dems cleaning up their website on how convicted felons can't serve in the Senate? https://t.co/dEajljtTX4 — Cara TXZEAL (@Cara_TXZEAL) November 7, 2017

all left-wing principles come with an expiration date https://t.co/AwistiZQ3E — Tᴏᴍ Vᴀɴ Dʏᴋᴇ (@DykeVanTom) November 8, 2017

Apparently.

***

Related:

Wow: Bob Menendez jury asks for definition of ‘senator’