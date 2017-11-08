As Twitchy reported Monday, the Democrats have made it clear they’ll be in no rush to block Sen. Bob Menendez from serving in the U.S. Senate even if he should be convicted on corruption and bribery charges:

Nobody knows what the jury will decide when it comes to Menendez’s fate, but just in case, American Commitment President Phil Kerpen spotted the Senate Dems trying to send some potentially embarrassing claims down the memory hole. Specifically, when Harry Reid said a convicted felon could not serve in the U.S. Senate (when the “convicted felon” in question was a Republican):

Well look at that:

null

Trending

It seems things were different when the tables were turned:

It certainly looks like the Dems wanted to remove any potential embarrassments, just in case:

Apparently.

***

Related:

Wow: Bob Menendez jury asks for definition of ‘senator’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bob MenendezcorruptionDemocratsHarry Reid