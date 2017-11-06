Oh, look:
Senate Dems feel no rush to block Menendez from office if he's found guilty, per @BresPolitico https://t.co/ARZy7L9itY
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) November 6, 2017
More from Politico:
With Menendez’s fate likely to be decided within days, Democrats are already quietly strategizing on how to respond if he’s found guilty. They will be in no rush to expel or force Menendez out of office, even if a Democrat wins the New Jersey gubernatorial race, according to several Democratic senators and aides.
…
Democrats might even support Menendez staying in office even if Murphy takes over as governor. In private, several Democratic senators and aides said they’re not feeling any political pressure yet to cut ties to Menendez if he’s convicted. That might change if he’s found guilty, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and President Donald Trump — joined by editorial pages across the country — turn up the heat on them. But for now, Democrats remain committed to supporting Menendez through at least January, if not longer.
Democratic leaders, though, would almost certainly balk if Menendez is convicted and still tries to run for reelection. They likely would only allow him to stay in the Senate during an appeals process if he commits to leaving in January 2019.
“I don’t know if we’d be in a hurry to get rid of Bob,” said a Senate Democrat who is up for reelection in 2018. “It would be a tough vote for folks like me, but I think the rest of the caucus would stick with him.”
Because of course they’d stick with him. Of course.
Our top story tonight, dog bites man. https://t.co/3OEglwKKgU
— Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) November 6, 2017
News would be if the Democrats suddenly started believing in accountability.
So much for ethics.
Remember…these same people think GOP should step up and put Trump in his place..even without a conviction. https://t.co/9AOhx3qsSL
— Pradheep Shanker MD (@Neoavatara) November 6, 2017
Double standards abound. Ethics … not so much.
👏👏Ethics are always secondary for parties. 👏👏
— Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) November 6, 2017
Parties are organizations with a single purpose: Gain control of the government. Collectively speaking, they only care about ethics insofar as it impedes that goal.
— Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) November 6, 2017
Voters don't give a flying fig about Menendez. They don't even know who he is. Senate Dems will pay no penalty for looking the other way.
— Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) November 6, 2017
Well, there’s at least one Democratic voter who cares:
As a Democrat and long-time supporter of Sen. Menendez, I want his immediate resignation from the Senate if convicted.
— Dave Rosenberg (@fridayjones) November 6, 2017
Unfortunately, Democrats with the power to actually do something … likely won’t.