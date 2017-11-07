The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the jury in Sen. Bob Menendez’ corruption trial on Tuesday completed its first day of deliberations without reaching a verdict.

The panel of seven women and five men, however, did ask the judge for a definition of the term, “senator.” Jeremy Roebuck reports:

The federal jury weighing U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez’s fate deliberated quietly for six hours Tuesday, emerging only to ask a question – one that struck observers as odd.

The panel of seven women and five men asked U.S. District Judge William H. Walls for a definition of the term “senator.” Walls opted not to give them an answer …

