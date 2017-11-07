The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the jury in Sen. Bob Menendez’ corruption trial on Tuesday completed its first day of deliberations without reaching a verdict.

The panel of seven women and five men, however, did ask the judge for a definition of the term, “senator.” Jeremy Roebuck reports:

The federal jury weighing U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez’s fate deliberated quietly for six hours Tuesday, emerging only to ask a question – one that struck observers as odd. The panel of seven women and five men asked U.S. District Judge William H. Walls for a definition of the term “senator.” Walls opted not to give them an answer …

Jury in Menendez case asks judge for definition of the term “senator.” Reached no verdict. Via @jeremyrroebuck https://t.co/PDpr5efxDY — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) November 7, 2017

Trial juror in Senator Menendez case asks judge: "what is a senator?" https://t.co/1UMGfRN4BI — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) November 7, 2017

guess that didn't come up in jury selection https://t.co/nlGKxVx9iz — The Democrat Machine (@DemocratMachine) November 7, 2017

I hope this was meant existentially https://t.co/eIfnUAJG7J — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 7, 2017

This could take a while. A long, long while. https://t.co/byVzYLf5Gv — (((Jay Lampert))) (@MortChristenson) November 7, 2017

It's a person elected to the US Senate, but that's not important right now! https://t.co/BYtktmENA7 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 7, 2017

god knows what kind of deliberations must be going on to come up with that question … https://t.co/IfrscQdZas — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) November 7, 2017

Jurors in Menendez case apparently can't believe he's an actual Senator. https://t.co/DaBsZmMQwZ — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) November 7, 2017

We have an education problem, folks. https://t.co/K0nLELmhCi — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) November 7, 2017

Jury notes are always mystifying…but this one may be the most mystifying https://t.co/E0hW7Hj1Ou — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) November 7, 2017

It must be fun as an attorney to sometimes try to group together the dumbest 12 people possible. https://t.co/Yv1Ch3dRuT — Joe (@joe_pa) November 7, 2017

Send us into the sun. Just do it. https://t.co/LExmRthfnd — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) November 7, 2017

* * *

Related: