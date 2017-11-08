Progressive activist Michael Skolnik’s story about his woke four year old supposedly saying he wanted to be Hillary Clinton when he grows up wasn’t the only tweet on the #ThankYouHillary hashtag. Today marks the one-year anniversary of Hillary Clinton’s election loss, and #ThankYouHillary has been trending high today:

"Why can't you Trumpkins stop talking about Hillary?" Also, 👇#ThankYouHillary — Mo Mo (@molratty) November 8, 2017

Lol #ThankYouHillary is trending on twitter for being a complete failure — Drizzle (@xDrizzlee) November 8, 2017

There were many Dems profusely thanking Hillary Clinton, but non-Dems also thanked Hillary, albeit for different (and more hilarious) reasons:

I want to say #ThankYouHillary, for rigging the primary to ensure you got the nomination. Any other Democrat would've probably won and that would have allowed them to replace Scalia with some fascistic progressive. So #ThankYouHillary, I really mean it. #Caring — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 8, 2017

#ThankYouHillary for abandoning your supporters at 3 AM and being the first losing presidential candidate in 50 years to not concede with a public speech. pic.twitter.com/mlVuN42fKr — Corryn 🇺🇸 (@Corrynmb) November 8, 2017

Liberals are tweeting #ThankYouHillary exactly one year after she LOST to Trump. Thank you for losing Hillary!!! 😂 — Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) November 8, 2017

#ThankYouHillary for losing so spectacularly — Beanfrompa 🇺🇸 (@BeanfromPa) November 8, 2017

#ThankYouHillary for: Lying under oath Having an illegal private server Deleting 33K emails Smashing subpoenaed evidence with hammers. Rigging the primary against Bernie pic.twitter.com/373AzHTp9V — Josh (@JoshNoneYaBiz) November 8, 2017

#ThankYouHillary for being such a historically terrible candidate that your sheer incompetence has precipitated the death of neoliberalism — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) November 8, 2017

When my Woke "four year old son… said to me during the 2016 election that he wants to be @HillaryClinton when he grows up"… I told him we're going to need more uranium.#UraniumOne #ThankYouHillary — Tom (@BoreGuru) November 8, 2017

#ThankYouHillary, for having all the charisma and charm of a ceiling tile. pic.twitter.com/X5U4kSnggM — RightWired (@_donaldson) November 8, 2017

#ThankYouHillary for being a really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, awful candidate. — Greg Cougar (@NonLiberalPAer) November 8, 2017

#ThankYouHillary for making phony black accents mainstream again. — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) November 8, 2017

One year ago today liberal snowflakes were officially created. #ThankYouHillary pic.twitter.com/Oi6swjUR2B — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) November 8, 2017

“If he won all of the toss up states, he would still lose.” Retweet to remind @maddow of how badly her party lost.#ThankYouHillarypic.twitter.com/PggUphCrFB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 8, 2017

#ThankYouHillary for being so out-of-touch you LOST an election rigged in your favor 😂 #MAGA .@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/xcqw1mWRs7 — Hail to the Chief (@AmericanVoterUS) November 8, 2017

Thanks to Hillary for buying the DNC for herself. Thanks to Debbie Wasserman Schultz for helping rig the election against Bernie Sanders. Thanks to Donna Brazile for admitting all of this.#ThankYouHillary — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 8, 2017

Ouch!