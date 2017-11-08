We’ve seen a lot of incredible — in the most literal sense of the word — stories from lefties about their woke kids, but this one from progressive activist Michael Skolnik may very well take the cake:

When my four year old son, Mateo Ali said to me during the 2016 election that he wants to be @HillaryClinton when he grows up, that’s all I needed to hear to know how impactful she has been and will be on our country’s future. #ThankYouHillary from the bottom of my heart. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) November 8, 2017

So, gender appropriation is OK now? Who knew?

What a profoundly beautiful sentiment from a four year old boy! Your son is so unbelievably fortunate to have such socially evolved, politically active & enlightened parents. He will be a leader one day. — Carol d 🇨🇦 (@getcarol1) November 8, 2017

Possibly. Or he’ll be really pissed off that his dad used him to kiss Hillary’s butt.

I call BS — Andres Alvarez (@A_Alvarez_pride) November 8, 2017

Baloney! Never happened. — CVCraver1 (@CvCraver1) November 8, 2017

Let me apologize in advance, but I don’t believe you. That sounds so contrived. — Cochise (@Trell2015) November 8, 2017

"I'll take Things That Never Happened for 500, Alex." — Agent Smith (@Pr1vate_Hud50n) November 8, 2017

Do you actually believe his “woke” 4-year old said he wants to be Hillary Clinton when he grows up? — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) November 8, 2017

If his son did say it, well, Hillary’s loss will be the least of that poor kid’s problems.

Poor kid. — Mary Moore (@MooreHomes1) November 8, 2017

Michael, stop this. You're making a fool of yourself at the expense of poor Mateo Ali.

He'll grow up one day….be a role model. — BrownSkin (@BrunusCutis) November 8, 2017

I can only imagine the brain washing going on in that house for a 4 year old to be saying that. He’s 4! Let him watch cartoons and read children books. This is sad… — Justin Bobier (@JustinBobier) November 8, 2017

I don't want my son corrupt as shit. To each his own. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) November 8, 2017

Wow! You better get that kid in therapy. If my toddler told me he wanted to grow up to be a lying grifter willing to sell out her country to the highest bidder, he'd get a good swift kick in the butt. https://t.co/QWjKkU0I84 — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) November 8, 2017

He wants to marry a rapist, base his career on his hubby’s coattails until he’s utterly humiliated? Dream big. https://t.co/aZ5iEGNb8U — ¡El Sooopèrr! ن c137 (@SooperMexican) November 8, 2017

I told my 4 year old daughter that someday she could grow up to be Hillary Clinton and she said, "Jesus f–king Christ, mom, I'm trying to fingerpaint in peace." https://t.co/Jol2R7xi9n — Mo Mo (@molratty) November 8, 2017