We’ve seen a lot of incredible — in the most literal sense of the word — stories from lefties about their woke kids, but this one from progressive activist Michael Skolnik may very well take the cake:
When my four year old son, Mateo Ali said to me during the 2016 election that he wants to be @HillaryClinton when he grows up, that’s all I needed to hear to know how impactful she has been and will be on our country’s future. #ThankYouHillary from the bottom of my heart.
— Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) November 8, 2017
So, gender appropriation is OK now? Who knew?
What a profoundly beautiful sentiment from a four year old boy! Your son is so unbelievably fortunate to have such socially evolved, politically active & enlightened parents. He will be a leader one day.
— Carol d 🇨🇦 (@getcarol1) November 8, 2017
Possibly. Or he’ll be really pissed off that his dad used him to kiss Hillary’s butt.
I call BS
— Andres Alvarez (@A_Alvarez_pride) November 8, 2017
Baloney! Never happened.
— CVCraver1 (@CvCraver1) November 8, 2017
— Fraser Galbraith (@frgalbraith) November 8, 2017
Let me apologize in advance, but I don’t believe you. That sounds so contrived.
— Cochise (@Trell2015) November 8, 2017
"I'll take Things That Never Happened for 500, Alex."
— Agent Smith (@Pr1vate_Hud50n) November 8, 2017
— Bryan McNally 🇺🇸 (@BryanDMcNally) November 8, 2017
— WHM (@whmccracken) November 8, 2017
🤣🤣🤣🤣 Yeah….ok….cool story..🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3fRgJPGdcU
— DeplorbleBasktWeaver (@racrawdad) November 8, 2017
— Rachel (@Paintmeblue33) November 8, 2017
Do you actually believe his “woke” 4-year old said he wants to be Hillary Clinton when he grows up?
— Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) November 8, 2017
If his son did say it, well, Hillary’s loss will be the least of that poor kid’s problems.
Poor kid.
— Mary Moore (@MooreHomes1) November 8, 2017
Michael, stop this. You're making a fool of yourself at the expense of poor Mateo Ali.
He'll grow up one day….be a role model.
— BrownSkin (@BrunusCutis) November 8, 2017
I can only imagine the brain washing going on in that house for a 4 year old to be saying that. He’s 4! Let him watch cartoons and read children books. This is sad…
— Justin Bobier (@JustinBobier) November 8, 2017
I don't want my son corrupt as shit. To each his own.
— Wittorical (@Wittorical) November 8, 2017
Wow! You better get that kid in therapy.
If my toddler told me he wanted to grow up to be a lying grifter willing to sell out her country to the highest bidder, he'd get a good swift kick in the butt. https://t.co/QWjKkU0I84
— BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) November 8, 2017
He wants to marry a rapist, base his career on his hubby’s coattails until he’s utterly humiliated? Dream big. https://t.co/aZ5iEGNb8U
— ¡El Sooopèrr! ن c137 (@SooperMexican) November 8, 2017
I told my 4 year old daughter that someday she could grow up to be Hillary Clinton and she said, "Jesus f–king Christ, mom, I'm trying to fingerpaint in peace." https://t.co/Jol2R7xi9n
— Mo Mo (@molratty) November 8, 2017
Thoughts and prayers. He's going to be living at home for a long time
— Airborne Heel 🇺🇸 (@abnheel) November 8, 2017