Donna Brazile’s already started backtracking on a passage in her book that alleges she found evidence that the Hillary Clinton campaign had worked with the DNC to make sure Bernie Sanders’ path to the Dem nomination was blocked. Here’s another claim Brazile might end up trying to reel back in:

Former DNC chair Donna Brazile says she seriously considered Biden to replace Clinton after nominee fainted https://t.co/Duqa5IjJZX — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 4, 2017

Hey, hindsight is 20-20!

This is getting comical. The DNC chair doesn’t get to do that. pic.twitter.com/DmWvZzjAYZ — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 4, 2017

With party allies like that… "Donna Brazile: I considered replacing Clinton with Biden as 2016 Democratic nominee" https://t.co/1mdLn4Bneu pic.twitter.com/JefR68xuAp — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) November 4, 2017

And suddenly Hillary WAS the problem and Russia was a distraction from having to admit that? Who knew!?

Shorter Brazile: 2016 was everybody else’s fault. She could’ve fixed it. But didn’t. But could’ve unilaterally changed nominee. In September https://t.co/6evy08t6c9 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 4, 2017

Just to be clear, she was rendered powerless by Clinton – but also she had the power to just kick Clinton off the ticket? https://t.co/8TnxG8L2mZ — Tom Brennan (@Brennanator) November 4, 2017

Will Brazile start walking that one back soon as well? Stay tuned, and pass the popcorn!