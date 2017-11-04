Donna Brazile’s already started backtracking on a passage in her book that alleges she found evidence that the Hillary Clinton campaign had worked with the DNC to make sure Bernie Sanders’ path to the Dem nomination was blocked. Here’s another claim Brazile might end up trying to reel back in:

Hey, hindsight is 20-20!

And suddenly Hillary WAS the problem and Russia was a distraction from having to admit that? Who knew!?

Will Brazile start walking that one back soon as well? Stay tuned, and pass the popcorn!

Tags: 2016 campaignDonald TrumpDonna BrazileHillary ClintonJoe Biden