New Jersey Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez’s corruption trial is ongoing, but that isn’t keeping him from making accusations against political opponents, and this one’s a doozy:
We must stop GOP from sneaking in legislative riders that let corporations secretly spend $$ to influence our democracy #NoRiders #Halloween pic.twitter.com/9PSHK6eepZ
— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) October 31, 2017
Are you on trial for corruption? https://t.co/Ghu8e2lki2
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 31, 2017
Why yes he is:
Homeboy is tweeting against $$ influencing Congress during his bribery trial. I mean. Come on. https://t.co/3b24ZXJFMo
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 31, 2017
You have 18 felony counts going to the jury on Friday, including bribery and false statements for concealing lavish gifts. https://t.co/3b24ZXJFMo
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 31, 2017
Menendez’s shamelessness knows no bounds.
Right, because the only one who should be influenced by $$ is Senator Bob Menendez. https://t.co/3K7pzNtM72
— 👻Tomb👻 Knighton (@Tomcat1066) October 31, 2017
Why didn’t you take the stand in your Federal Bribery trial? https://t.co/NRaPRWmTmT
— Meech (@michi83) October 31, 2017
Says the Senator currently on trial for bribery. https://t.co/rzbo3E4vZG
— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) October 31, 2017
We must stop electing @SenateDems who go on trial for corruption. https://t.co/YUYCAYGegf
— Conservative Review (@CR) October 31, 2017
The #1 spender in 2014 & 2016 fed'l elections was Tom Steyer. All $166 MILLION went to Democrats. pic.twitter.com/AKYvSO5FoQ
— Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) October 31, 2017
