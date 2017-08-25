As Twitchy has reported (and some national mainstream media outlets have largely avoided), New Jersey Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez’s corruption trial will begin early next month, and the defense has put in a request:

Dem NJ Sen Menendez asks judge to change trial schedule so he can be in DC for key votes. Trial begins in Sept. Could run 2 months — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) August 25, 2017

Sen. Menendez wants the trial to break when he needs to be present for Senate votes, and this is the savage response from federal prosecutors:

Government throws a beating on Menendez's request to alter the trial schedule around Senate votes. pic.twitter.com/EECKXlw5YK — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 25, 2017

"only a United States Senator can try to hide behind the very office he corrupted to avoid accountability to the public for his actions" — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 25, 2017

