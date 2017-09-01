Remember when some journos and others pushed a certain talking point about Antifa not long ago?

Wow how badly did the "antifa is like the allies storming Normandy" takes age in just three weeks https://t.co/tGkjk1Wqus — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) September 1, 2017

How stupid is this? @ChrisCuomo has repeatedly assured me they are no different than men storming Normandy on D-Day. https://t.co/vNtTvPqs0F — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 1, 2017

Amazing! AntiFa/D-Day hero comparisons caught on FAST in the media https://t.co/ikfKbNuWUW — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 16, 2017

Fast forward to this week, and here’s the latest:

Federal authorities have been warning local officials since 2016 that “antifa” had become increasingly dangerous https://t.co/5FkZkFcdaX pic.twitter.com/ybG9TcG1Dr — POLITICO (@politico) September 1, 2017

So what happened? Maybe this had something to do with it:

And then the next thing we knew…

As soon as Pelosi condemned Antifa, here comes the MSM hit pieces. Last week they were Normandy stormers. Our media is a disgrace! https://t.co/3bL30qWajq — Hurricane Eddie 🔹 (@eddiecarl4468) September 1, 2017

*Conservatives say Antifa are just as bad as nazis* Media: "Antifa are heroes" *Pelosi condemns Antifa* Media: "Antifa are terrible! OMG" — RBe (@RBPundit) September 1, 2017

That didn’t take long!

But they stormed the beaches at Normandy. — B. Miller (@BlaiseInKC) September 1, 2017

Now we know exactly why the Left began finally distancing themselves from Antifa this week @ScottAdamsSays @jamestaranto @jpodhoretz https://t.co/u6bQJ9HsHW — David Frank (@Rommel_102nd) September 1, 2017

But yea.. It was like when the Allies stormed the beach at Normandy.. pic.twitter.com/MHhObb5t94 — Jimmy Darmody (@EjeOlomoskendii) September 1, 2017

Recurring theme: Trump states something glaringly obvious Media cry foul Trump eventually vindicated#MAGA #AntiFa https://t.co/pP4RoqVoGg — Haquers (@Haquers) September 1, 2017

I can't believe the Obama administration supported fascism, smh https://t.co/peXvmqNOEH — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 1, 2017

Since 2016, you say? But that means that even under the Obama administration Feds knew antifa was violent. Gasp! https://t.co/tY67k8WeFg — Chris Stamper (@CStamper_) September 1, 2017

Shocker!

