Remember when some journos and others pushed a certain talking point about Antifa not long ago?
Wow how badly did the "antifa is like the allies storming Normandy" takes age in just three weeks https://t.co/tGkjk1Wqus
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) September 1, 2017
How stupid is this? @ChrisCuomo has repeatedly assured me they are no different than men storming Normandy on D-Day. https://t.co/vNtTvPqs0F
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 1, 2017
Amazing! AntiFa/D-Day hero comparisons caught on FAST in the media https://t.co/ikfKbNuWUW
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 16, 2017
Fast forward to this week, and here’s the latest:
Federal authorities have been warning local officials since 2016 that “antifa” had become increasingly dangerous https://t.co/5FkZkFcdaX pic.twitter.com/ybG9TcG1Dr
— POLITICO (@politico) September 1, 2017
So what happened? Maybe this had something to do with it:
.@NancyPelosi condemns Antifa violence in Berkeley after criticism https://t.co/WQu41Bw58b pic.twitter.com/rnNUcWaZf4
— Fox News (@FoxNews) August 30, 2017
And then the next thing we knew…
As soon as Pelosi condemned Antifa, here comes the MSM hit pieces.
Last week they were Normandy stormers.
Our media is a disgrace! https://t.co/3bL30qWajq
— Hurricane Eddie 🔹 (@eddiecarl4468) September 1, 2017
*Conservatives say Antifa are just as bad as nazis*
Media: "Antifa are heroes"
*Pelosi condemns Antifa*
Media: "Antifa are terrible! OMG"
— RBe (@RBPundit) September 1, 2017
That didn’t take long!
But they stormed the beaches at Normandy.
— B. Miller (@BlaiseInKC) September 1, 2017
Now we know exactly why the Left began finally distancing themselves from Antifa this week @ScottAdamsSays @jamestaranto @jpodhoretz https://t.co/u6bQJ9HsHW
— David Frank (@Rommel_102nd) September 1, 2017
But yea.. It was like when the Allies stormed the beach at Normandy.. pic.twitter.com/MHhObb5t94
— Jimmy Darmody (@EjeOlomoskendii) September 1, 2017
Recurring theme:
Trump states something glaringly obvious
Media cry foul
Trump eventually vindicated#MAGA #AntiFa https://t.co/pP4RoqVoGg
— Haquers (@Haquers) September 1, 2017
I can't believe the Obama administration supported fascism, smh https://t.co/peXvmqNOEH
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 1, 2017
Since 2016, you say? But that means that even under the Obama administration Feds knew antifa was violent. Gasp! https://t.co/tY67k8WeFg
— Chris Stamper (@CStamper_) September 1, 2017
Shocker!
***
