Our apologies for mentioning it so often, but we just can’t get over the fact that plenty of lefties thought it was a good idea following the violence in Charlottesville, Va., to post memes on social media equating the antifa with their black hoodies and pepper spray to soldiers storming the beach at Normandy during World War II.

Where are their black hoodies? The black bandanas around their faces? They’re out of uniform.

Were any of those World War II veterans in Berkeley, Calif., this weekend beating up journalists for trying to cover a protest there? If so, they might not have been swept up so easily in some of the chants that the younger members of the crowd were leading.

Ruptly TV live-streamed the event, and one particular chant in particular caught the attention of a lot of viewers — it didn’t seem to have a lot to do with fighting Nazis on the beaches.

No USA at all? We’re trying to think of how we could be mishearing that, but it’s pretty clear on the video.

Sorry, the only thing the media is interested in counting is the number of Republicans who have denounced Trump over his statement made in response to Charlottesville, see? The one where he denounced hatred and violence coming from “all sides.”

It’s almost as if there were some sort of joint effort between the antifa, the rush to tear down Confederate statues and monuments to Columbus, and the communists trying to smash the entire system of government.

Someone please tell Chuck Todd, OK?

