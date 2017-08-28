Our apologies for mentioning it so often, but we just can’t get over the fact that plenty of lefties thought it was a good idea following the violence in Charlottesville, Va., to post memes on social media equating the antifa with their black hoodies and pepper spray to soldiers storming the beach at Normandy during World War II.

"Alt-left thugs" who battled Nazis pic.twitter.com/fflvchzGDF — John Hendrickson (@JohnGHendy) August 15, 2017

Where are their black hoodies? The black bandanas around their faces? They’re out of uniform.

Watching 'Saving Private Ryan,' a movie about a group of very aggressive alt-left protesters invading a beach without a permit. — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) August 16, 2017

Were any of those World War II veterans in Berkeley, Calif., this weekend beating up journalists for trying to cover a protest there? If so, they might not have been swept up so easily in some of the chants that the younger members of the crowd were leading.

Current antifa chant in Berkeley: "This is for Charlottesville;" prior, "No Trump, no wall, no USA at all." pic.twitter.com/Z4nnzfXQ8G — Pamela Larson (@PamReporting) August 27, 2017

Ruptly TV live-streamed the event, and one particular chant in particular caught the attention of a lot of viewers — it didn’t seem to have a lot to do with fighting Nazis on the beaches.

Watched for 20 mins…

The antifa chanters did a…

"No Trump

No Wall

No USA at All"

moment…

Very open about the real goal. — RalphyBoy (@RalphyBoyUSA) August 27, 2017

No USA at all? We’re trying to think of how we could be mishearing that, but it’s pretty clear on the video.

Have any Republican or Democrat leaders publicly denounced #Antifa yet? Have any MSM sought their statements yet? Why not? pic.twitter.com/4qV3Uqrmbz — Dr. Milton Wolf (@MiltonWolfMD) August 28, 2017

#Antifa was literally chanting: "No Trump, no Wall, NO USA AT ALL." Is it really too much for the @GOP and @TheDemocrats to denounce them? — Dr. Milton Wolf (@MiltonWolfMD) August 28, 2017

Sorry, the only thing the media is interested in counting is the number of Republicans who have denounced Trump over his statement made in response to Charlottesville, see? The one where he denounced hatred and violence coming from “all sides.”

As you start to ask if Republicans are breaking ranks w Trump, remember how few have criticized him by name – 15 out of 292 in Congress — Katty Kay (@KattyKayBBC) August 18, 2017

It’s almost as if there were some sort of joint effort between the antifa, the rush to tear down Confederate statues and monuments to Columbus, and the communists trying to smash the entire system of government.

Antifa chants, "No Trump, no wall, no USA at all." The label "anti-American" is not a pejorative, it's just descriptive. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 28, 2017

Heck, it's a badge. — Ed Preston (@edpreston) August 28, 2017

I think we can put this whole "they're just fighting racists and Nazis" thing to bed now. https://t.co/1LoHr55ki8 — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) August 28, 2017

Someone please tell Chuck Todd, OK?

@ChrisCuomo @chucktodd just helping u out bc apparently you don't see this or for sure you would take issue no?? Or maybe not. Lost ur souls https://t.co/9tHGaP8U9A — Carol M (@carolmoson) August 28, 2017

.@jaketapper, CNN's besties the #Antifa were caught chanting, "No Trump, no wall, no USA at all!" Do you now disavow them completely? — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) August 28, 2017

That is exactly what Anarchists are all about. Think chaos, destruction, violence, and havoc as a means to destroy our national fabric. — CoachJames Halm (@CoachJamesHalm) August 28, 2017

Antifa is just the new front for the radicals who hate America's very existence. https://t.co/F7mNsRiMI7 — Cyrus S (@CyrusShares) August 28, 2017

* * *

