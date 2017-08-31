Vice President Mike Pence visited Texas today, and during an appearance with Gov. Abbott, a “Day of Prayer” was declared:

With @VP looking on, Texas @GovAbbott signs proclamation designating Sunday as a "day of prayer in Texas." pic.twitter.com/wQnlAHrrSZ — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 31, 2017

.@GregAbbott_TX: "I am declaring this Sunday, September 3rd, a day of prayer in Texas." #Harvey pic.twitter.com/SehXKCgAP3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 31, 2017

Many supported the declaration:

I love this Governor!! https://t.co/XuLZwDUgNs — Susan Lascon (@susan_lascon) August 31, 2017

Amen for the victims, the helpers, and a future that will only know good health prosperity and happiness. You will come through this. . https://t.co/UX1r3TeCBl — Audie Leon Murphy (@TumbleweedTexan) August 31, 2017

This girl from Ohio is praying for Texas everyday. To put feet to my prayers donated to Red @RedCross Cross. — cheryl deitrich (@cldeitrich1951) August 31, 2017

But the declaration also brought with it an expected reaction:

ZOMG! "A day of PRAYER"??????????? Cue the liberal heads exploding. https://t.co/h7MJveAWDb — TParty Infidel Annie (@bloodless_coup) August 31, 2017

Called it! Here we go:

If prayer worked there wouldn't have been a disaster to begin with. Texans don't need prayer, we need action. pic.twitter.com/oU5hUkH3R0 — Born2Rezist (@Born2Rezist) August 31, 2017

Heartwarming muddying of the separation of Church and State by the GOP poster boys for harmful Christian policy at the state level. https://t.co/qqvJcwcLiz — Yng BrunchLord Infms (@RELLish_Life) August 31, 2017

The people in Texas don't need "Thoughts & Prayers". They need FOOD, WATER & SHELTER. Where is trump? Selling hats on the golf course? — Danny B (@bklynfuels) August 31, 2017

How is praying going to change the things? Why not instead focus on infrastructure improvement and combating climate change? — Dorkus Maximus (@mp256) August 31, 2017

Probably should have done that BEFORE a hurricane hit if you're that much of a believer. But count on Abbott for empty gestures. — Evil Tree Galidar (@Galidar) August 31, 2017

That's really going to help! Not. — Walter Alston (@Joshua103) August 31, 2017

are we supposed to have separation of church and state in the US? — Donna D (@donna_de) August 31, 2017

Should have tried that trick before the flood. — B_Sharp (@Paul_4_PM) August 31, 2017

Because praying for the storm to not damage anything or kill anyone worked great. https://t.co/PLpdh1LMvK — Dorian (@DorianStaten) August 31, 2017

And this helps how? — Banker (@banker_tech) August 31, 2017

FFS. Really? Cuz for truly spiritual people, every day is prayer day. @GovAbbot how about a day of reflection on your anti citizen policies? — NYC2DAL (@MCintron) August 31, 2017

If you genuinely believe God answers your prayers, why not do it BEFORE a trillion dollar natural disaster? Asking for a soggy friend. https://t.co/nn4ZSThyeB — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 31, 2017

How to do nothing and think you're helping. https://t.co/5nV2p89GBE — Amanda Blue (@CassyBlue3) August 31, 2017

How is this going to help people n need?

Sure doesn't look like it helped any1 b4 the storm hit

Asking for a friend with boat rescuing ppl! https://t.co/ElmwJVCUtt — Tripin Fool (@tripinfool) August 31, 2017

Believing in the imaginary doesn't help or solve real life situations. If you really want to help then donate. Time, money, shelter… — PDXnowATX (@greynraney) August 31, 2017

Instead of considering climate change and what he can do about it… https://t.co/mhOETaVzNh — John (@democurmudgeon) August 31, 2017

thats right, pray…that will solve all your problems…..sigh — Damian Allegra (@False_plausible) August 31, 2017

Well, that'll fix everything — Matthew Davis (@megamattdavis) August 31, 2017

You KNOW Jesus is up there, begging God to go Old Testament and lightning bolt their fake-Christian asses! — Mizmaimee (@mizmaimee) August 31, 2017

Riiiiiight because I'm sure nobody was praying before Harvey hit. Just admit it prayer doesn't work you're just talking to yourself. — Excitable1 (@smunl311) August 31, 2017

How inspiring!

