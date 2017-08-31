Preach!

This gif is what real Americans look like.

Sorry Media.

Sorry Lefties.

Sorry Linda Sarsour, we are united. #DealWithIt

I see an American helping another American. And I see honor, love and decency. What do you see? — Lee Schuler (@mensamule1) August 30, 2017

We see humanity, that’s what.

These are Americans. Let #Antifa choke on it. — dominiquemelted (@dominiquemelted) August 30, 2017

What she said.

This just made the day so worthwhile. The tears of pride are the best. Americans helping anyone they can because that's who we really are. — Patty1960 (@Kakes1960) August 30, 2017

Never forget, never let the narrative change us, this is who WE ARE.

If someday the #FakeNewsMedia cease to exist, then the love people of all colors have for each other will bubble forth. — Doc Squared (@aobabs2) August 30, 2017

The way the media has been attempting to politicize the hurricane and push divisive rhetoric tells us they are figuring out Americans are waking up. Houston proves it, and they can’t STAND IT.

BLM, antifa..this is what true Americans do!! We help not based on age, color, religion..it's about need & loving fellow Americans — 🌹 TRUMP ARMY NANA🌹🚂 (@Livingstrong67) August 30, 2017

You know that whole ‘all men are created’ thing? Most Americans live by that.

Let’s keep it simple.

