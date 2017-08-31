As Twitchy readers know, Hillary Clinton’s book tour will take her to Wisconsin (better late than never) among many other states. Those who wish to have a front-row seat as well as photo with Clinton along with an autographed copy of “What Happened” will have to pony up:

Hillary Clinton charging over $2,000 for access during book tour events https://t.co/qkto4Q6lRS pic.twitter.com/dRNtTFzCbG — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 31, 2017

Here it is put another way:

For $2,000 you can hear Hillary Clinton blame everyone but herself for why she lost the election. #WhatHappened https://t.co/LQzWiF2ZAB — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) August 31, 2017

What a deal! Or maybe not.

This is like her being at the State Dept all over again. Paying for access. This time it isn't being sent through Clinton foundation. Geesh. https://t.co/sGlQAeW0yd — Gianno Caldwell (@GiannoCaldwell) August 31, 2017

Real woman of the common man, here. https://t.co/ONsB8dDTyM — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 31, 2017

The price has really come down lately. https://t.co/D9AXhDbJij — Jo Ferova (@jo_ferova) August 31, 2017

Times are tough.

