As Twitchy readers know, Hillary Clinton’s book tour will take her to Wisconsin (better late than never) among many other states. Those who wish to have a front-row seat as well as photo with Clinton along with an autographed copy of “What Happened” will have to pony up:
Hillary Clinton charging over $2,000 for access during book tour events https://t.co/qkto4Q6lRS pic.twitter.com/dRNtTFzCbG
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 31, 2017
Here it is put another way:
For $2,000 you can hear Hillary Clinton blame everyone but herself for why she lost the election. #WhatHappened https://t.co/LQzWiF2ZAB
— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) August 31, 2017
What a deal! Or maybe not.
This is like her being at the State Dept all over again. Paying for access. This time it isn't being sent through Clinton foundation. Geesh. https://t.co/sGlQAeW0yd
— Gianno Caldwell (@GiannoCaldwell) August 31, 2017
So it's business as usual… https://t.co/AISr9mZvFe
— Alicia T. (@Liberty_Jibbet) August 31, 2017
Real woman of the common man, here. https://t.co/ONsB8dDTyM
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 31, 2017
The price has really come down lately. https://t.co/D9AXhDbJij
— Jo Ferova (@jo_ferova) August 31, 2017
Times are tough.
***
