It’s kind of crazy how Bush Derangement Syndrome seems almost quaint, looking back from less than a year into the Trump administration. Sure, both presidents used their weather machines to try to kill off minority Democrats, but remember the collective freak-out from progressives when George W. Bush declared, “Either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists”?

That sort of black-and-white thinking has no place on the left, unless you’re Hillary superfan (we’re not sure what else to call him at this point) Peter Daou, who went into all-caps mode Saturday to let voters know they were either with Hillary or with Trump.

Don’t worry about that happening.

Actually, a lot of people didn’t vote at all — voter turnout in 2016 hit a 20-year low. And plenty of Democrats didn’t vote for Hillary because they were Bernie Sanders supporters who didn’t appreciate the way Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the DNC cut his legs out from under him.

And there’s another complicating factor not mentioned in Daou’s tweet: despite a desperate attempt by her husband to sell the “real” Hillary, who was a super-great person if you got to know her, her campaign and her tenure as secretary of state told Americans exactly who she was. Anyone remember Hillary angrily declaring, “What difference, at this point, does it make?” in reference to those killed in Benghazi?  That’s the moment Hillary told people exactly who she was.

Truth.

If only the American public had been given an opportunity to get to know the real Hillary during her decades in the public eye, while she was first lady, senator, presidential candidate, secretary of state, presidential candidate …

Seeing as Daou is already running interference for Sen. Kamala Harris and other rising Democratic stars pushing the party even further to the left, 2020 should be fun to watch … from a bunker somewhere.

Exit question:

