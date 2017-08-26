It’s kind of crazy how Bush Derangement Syndrome seems almost quaint, looking back from less than a year into the Trump administration. Sure, both presidents used their weather machines to try to kill off minority Democrats, but remember the collective freak-out from progressives when George W. Bush declared, “Either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists”?

That sort of black-and-white thinking has no place on the left, unless you’re Hillary superfan (we’re not sure what else to call him at this point) Peter Daou, who went into all-caps mode Saturday to let voters know they were either with Hillary or with Trump.

YOU EITHER VOTED FOR HILLARY OR TRUMP.

YOU EITHER HELPED HER OR HIM.

AND YOU DID SO KNOWING EXACTLY WHO TRUMP WAS.

BECAUSE HE TOLD YOU. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) August 26, 2017

All of you did not vote for Hillary please drive yourselves off a cliff now this is how I feel today and every day since 11 nine https://t.co/A4dKGLzfiC — B BlueTrue (@bbluetrue1) August 26, 2017

Don't apologize either. I'll never forgive you. https://t.co/84Z9vKgTd4 — Denise F (@Donegal19075) August 26, 2017

Don’t worry about that happening.

Actually, a lot of people didn’t vote at all — voter turnout in 2016 hit a 20-year low. And plenty of Democrats didn’t vote for Hillary because they were Bernie Sanders supporters who didn’t appreciate the way Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the DNC cut his legs out from under him.

And there’s another complicating factor not mentioned in Daou’s tweet: despite a desperate attempt by her husband to sell the “real” Hillary, who was a super-great person if you got to know her, her campaign and her tenure as secretary of state told Americans exactly who she was. Anyone remember Hillary angrily declaring, “What difference, at this point, does it make?” in reference to those killed in Benghazi? That’s the moment Hillary told people exactly who she was.

So Trump told America exactly who he was. And Hillary LOST. https://t.co/ZbxkmouCQy — Matttis (@GenMatttisJ) August 26, 2017

And we knew exactly who Hillary was too. https://t.co/LfRvSHm8y4 — Daniel (@ddwalk34) August 26, 2017

Truth.

Or did so knowing exactly who Clinton was because she showed you. Which was the better of 2 horrible choices? https://t.co/9v4tqyE4dx — Stuart Stein (@SsteinStuart) August 26, 2017

But we also knew who she is. And we chose Trump. https://t.co/aGoAEYWzv0 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 26, 2017

If only the American public had been given an opportunity to get to know the real Hillary during her decades in the public eye, while she was first lady, senator, presidential candidate, secretary of state, presidential candidate …

consider that you should have treated the general election more like a campaign and less like a coronationhttps://t.co/D8ZnQYlV2l — Seizure.gif (@DoubleNintendre) August 26, 2017

Well no, I didn't You are yelling again. It's harder on you than anyone else. Try the inside voice https://t.co/m8H3RZIild — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) August 26, 2017

This is the mindset of a radical. I didn't vote for either of them. https://t.co/18zi2eyYHF — Ben (@BenHowe) August 26, 2017

Actually I did neither of those things for this exact reason. https://t.co/6wQViQedPD — neontaster (@neontaster) August 26, 2017

The majority refused to vote for either scoundrel! https://t.co/p4X7P8SYAn — Qayin (@OutlawedMind) August 26, 2017

I VOTED FOR NEITHER GUANT DOUCHE NOR TURD SANDWICH AND AM ENJOYING MY SATURDAY. https://t.co/V2j3LtbdJ4 — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) August 26, 2017

I didn't vote for either candidate, because they both are unfit for office, and both should be in prison. https://t.co/84omg9wSjZ — Sam Valley (@SamValley) August 26, 2017

My answer to both candidates in 2020 will be the same as it was in 2016: if you can't win without my vote, that's your problem, not mine. https://t.co/CYU0iJbscX — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 26, 2017

Seeing as Daou is already running interference for Sen. Kamala Harris and other rising Democratic stars pushing the party even further to the left, 2020 should be fun to watch … from a bunker somewhere.

Except I didn't vote for either. But sure. OK. You know what you're doing. After all, you helped Kerry win in 2004 and Clinton win in 2008. https://t.co/6l9JmE6QO3 — C-Ya… (@CyaCrazyCA) August 26, 2017

Voted third party. Wanted nothing to do with the grotesque shitshows offered up by both major parties. I feel fine with it. https://t.co/ZbzJc1Aluc — Jimmy Chemtrails (@jneutron1969) August 26, 2017

I VOTED FOR MCMULLIN

WHICH WAS POINTLESS BUT I DID IT ANYWAY

BECAUSE TRUMP AND YOUR GOD-QUEEN BOTH SUCK https://t.co/ykswCvXjNg — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) August 26, 2017

I wrote in Mitt Romney. My conscience is clean. https://t.co/LhQXLZMFgQ — Sheila Wallace (@SheLa9876) August 26, 2017

I WROTE IN HARAMBE (MAY HE #RIP IN PEACE) BUT HILL DAWG WON MY STATE ANYWAYS SO SHUT THE FUCK UP PETER https://t.co/bybUv2p1qE — Wu-Tang Financial (@Wu_Tang_Finance) August 26, 2017

Former campaign staffer on the losing side now tweeting logical fallacies in all caps. Send help. https://t.co/Ra0fZnNxbZ — Stacey Lennox (@ScotsFyre) August 26, 2017

Exit question:

I still wonder if he sleeps at the foot of her bed, or if he has his own dog bed. 🤔 https://t.co/4iSaD83Wqd — Virginia Stark (@GinBatch) August 26, 2017

