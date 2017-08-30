Yesterday we shared a photograph of a grandmother in Houston being rescued on a jet ski, and it turns out there’s a lot more behind that amazing story:

Trending

From WSB-TV:

An elderly couple from Texas is trying to locate a pair of Jet Ski-riding heroes who helped them to escape from their flooded home in north Houston earlier this week.
[…]
J.C. Spencer called the local Chick-fil-A, where the couple are regulars, and the manager sent a boat to help evacuate them. But with limited space, the two were forced to leave many of their possessions behind.

The man rescued was interviewed this morning:

Amazing.

***

Related:

‘As bad if not worse than Houston’: Harvey strikes Beaumont and Port Arthur, TX; Makes landfall in Louisiana

Cue SJW heads EXPLODING: Here are the best photos of ‘toxic masculinity’ out of Houston (so far)

CEO of @TechnoBuffalo will pay for your adoption of dogs from Houston: ‘fees + transportation’

‘Incredibly frightening photo’ from skyscraper shows massive flooding in downtown Houston

‘Moment of levity’: Woman gives reporter a six-pack during #HurricaneHarvey

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #HoustonStrongChick-Fil-Ahurricane harvey