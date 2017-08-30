Yesterday we shared a photograph of a grandmother in Houston being rescued on a jet ski, and it turns out there’s a lot more behind that amazing story:
This Houston grandmother called Chick-fil-A for help. She ended up getting a Jet Ski rescue: https://t.co/WET2Q40gmL
— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) August 30, 2017
Grandparents in Houston call @ChickfilA for help, wind up leaving flooded home on a Jet Ski: https://t.co/kAgpKteOXM
— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) August 30, 2017
From WSB-TV:
An elderly couple from Texas is trying to locate a pair of Jet Ski-riding heroes who helped them to escape from their flooded home in north Houston earlier this week.
[…]
J.C. Spencer called the local Chick-fil-A, where the couple are regulars, and the manager sent a boat to help evacuate them. But with limited space, the two were forced to leave many of their possessions behind.
The man rescued was interviewed this morning:
"I ordered 2 chicken burritos and a boat." Grandparents rescued from #Harvey by husband of Chick-Fil-A manager after calling the restaurant pic.twitter.com/P4zpiZqKtB
— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 30, 2017
Amazing.
***
Related:
‘As bad if not worse than Houston’: Harvey strikes Beaumont and Port Arthur, TX; Makes landfall in Louisiana
Cue SJW heads EXPLODING: Here are the best photos of ‘toxic masculinity’ out of Houston (so far)
CEO of @TechnoBuffalo will pay for your adoption of dogs from Houston: ‘fees + transportation’
‘Incredibly frightening photo’ from skyscraper shows massive flooding in downtown Houston
‘Moment of levity’: Woman gives reporter a six-pack during #HurricaneHarvey