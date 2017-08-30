As Twitchy told you earlier today, Linda Sarsour was blasted for raising money for a liberal political action group by masquerading is as a Hurricane Harvey relief fund.

The backlash was immediate:

Not a dime of this money goes to victims of #Harvey. It goes to "Political Action". pic.twitter.com/0FkQeq6WaC — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 30, 2017

So Linda Sarsour is attempting to exploit the victims of Hurricane #Harvey by fundraising off of the disaster. What a fraud. pic.twitter.com/L2ErQLdP3y — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) August 30, 2017

This is really unbelievably gross. Even for Sarsour, this is just so far over the line. https://t.co/lyTSnM3onF — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 30, 2017

Sarsour has set up a "Hurricane Relief Fund" that actually donates to…lobbying and grassroots organizing. Not "relief." She's despicable. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) August 30, 2017

HOUSTONIANS: My house was washed away.

SARSOUR: Please donate to help.

HOUSTONIANS: Yay!

SARSOUR: PS we help by 'community organizing' later — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) August 30, 2017

However, here’s who Sarsour blames for the backlash:

"Alt-right" must have sent out an email blast. My mentions are on steroids. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 30, 2017

She’s got to be kidding…

Who could possibly object to trawling for political donations in the name of "hurricane relief"? Nazis, that's whohttps://t.co/rnR0DVeTCd — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 30, 2017

Just when you thought it couldn’t get more disgusting.

No, sweetie, not how it happened. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 30, 2017

This has nothing to do with the alt-right and everything to do with you being a grifter. On the backs of people suffering. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 30, 2017

If by "Alt-right" you mean "normal people who detected a fraudulent pitch," then yeah. https://t.co/fQxhtF2o4u pic.twitter.com/oWIHVC3Dlj — Alo Konsen (@OhioCoastie) August 30, 2017

Not everyone against you is "alt-right." Some of us are just tired of the BS — Justin (@JustinTracy94) August 30, 2017

You're fundraiser for a political PAC on the backs of families who are suffering. Your soul is black. https://t.co/TOvYknXc4N — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 30, 2017

lol, "alt-right". Your mentions are on steroids because you're a scumbag. Does that clear it up? https://t.co/Qym1S9pHR4 — lauren (@LilMissRightie) August 30, 2017

You're diverting #HurricaneHarvey donations to a far left PAC. It's not "Alt-right," finding that reprehensible, it's ALL decent Americans. https://t.co/zOJtW8TJIN — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 30, 2017

Might have to do with people realizing you are fundraising for a political movement and not for disaster relief. — Stephen (@Mouse_About) August 30, 2017

