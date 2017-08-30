We’ve already alerted the mainstream media to the story of New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez’s upcoming corruption trial. For American Commitment president Phil Kerpen has more details surrounding the allegations against Menendez that the mainstream media may (or may not) wish to examine in depth. First a little background tour:

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez lived this lifestyle on bribes funded by a $105M Medicare fraud scheme. His trial starts Sep 6. pic.twitter.com/Pbvgo5jCIF — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 30, 2017

Melgen steals from Medicare, bribes Menendez with lavish resorts, private jets, etc. Menendez tries to kill Medicare fraud investigation. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 30, 2017

We're just friends! Menendez says. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 30, 2017

YOU, American taxpayer, were footing the bill. They stole your money from Medicare. Melgen has already been convicted of Medicare fraud. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 30, 2017

Ask your senators if Menendez should resign if he's convicted. Believe it or not Dems are floating letting him stay.https://t.co/PKEWE6QGtO — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 30, 2017

How has it taken this long to get this guy a trial? — Drunken Denver (@DrunkenDenver) August 30, 2017

He argued his corrupt actions were protected by the Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause. Tried to appeal all the way to SC. Ridiculous. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 30, 2017

Here are some fresh details:

The United States has posted its trial brief in USA v. Menendez.

READ IT HERE –> https://t.co/k8enxJH7FN pic.twitter.com/r2Zoaadrsx — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 30, 2017

They have Bob's chief of staff saying in an email that visas for a Melgen girlfriend and her sister were granted ONLY thanks to Bob. pic.twitter.com/GwNx2Q8N3H — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 30, 2017

They have Menendez pressuring Sebelius to drop the Medicare fraud investigation IN HARRY REID'S OFFICE. pic.twitter.com/fyQ0tTQUYt — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 30, 2017

They are introducing over 20,000 pages of evidence. pic.twitter.com/Q2ER9RbubJ — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 30, 2017

Pretty good beat down of Bob's political revenge conspiracy theory/PR spin. pic.twitter.com/7AnzUe3EU6 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 30, 2017

The DOJ has already smacked down at attempt by Menendez’s lawyers to have the trial recessed so the senator can attend Senate votes.

This—

And @kerpen is the only one I know that's on this story daily. It's a national disgrace. https://t.co/eGqab7ZpdW — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 30, 2017

MSM to bury the story. Wondering if they'll drop charges based on lack of public interest? — Scott J (@ScottJ70491078) August 30, 2017

Stay tuned.

***

Related:

REPORT: Media not allowed in courtroom as jury selection begins in Sen. Robert Menendez trial

Why did DOJ indict Sen. Menendez, but not Lois Lerner? The answer is simple — and ‘a travesty’

‘What the hell is going on’? Can anyone make sense of Sen. Bob Menendez’s video?