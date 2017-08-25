With Hurricane Harvey intensifying as it approaches the coast of Texas, global warming alarmists are wasting no time in attempting to tie the storm to their climate change agenda. Enter Neil deGrasse Tyson with the latest hot take:

Hmm. Don’t see much denial of @NOAA climate scientists who have predicted Hurricane Harvey’s devastating path into Texas. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 25, 2017

Tyson managed to even get in a dig at climate change “deniers” in a tweet about the solar eclipse, so the above slam is far from surprising. However, just a few problematic inconsistencies were spotted:

Wait. NOAA climate scientists predicted Hurricane Harvey 20 years ago? (Because that's the analogy here, bro.) https://t.co/JhxYoY4J1n — RBe (@RBPundit) August 25, 2017

Weather forecasts aren't the same as the so-far inaccurate mathematical models of global climate decades out, you smug, political imbecile https://t.co/9pgblDXHPE — Brian Dean (@DoctahDean) August 25, 2017

The guy who does the drivetime weather & traffic on the tens for the Froggy 97.5 FM Morning Zoo predicted this path, dipshit. https://t.co/1wj45ksF4I — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) August 25, 2017

He's right. Without climate scientists, we dumb asses would be evacuating Maine. https://t.co/1wj45ksF4I — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) August 25, 2017

Are you saying climate and weather are the same? Because it sounds like you're saying climate and weather are the same. https://t.co/dwkuGHjdv9 — yarv (@jamoss94) August 25, 2017

This dishonest dillweed claimed there would be MORE hurricanes due to Global warming. https://t.co/Uzu4DNSnXp — Howard Roark Laughed (@Major_Skidmark) August 25, 2017

Jfc, this guy. Doesn't even realize he's tanking his own argument. If Climate Science = weather forecasting, you are BTFO. https://t.co/urqHkfvYl8 — John Woodin (@jwoodin) August 25, 2017

It was just days ago that I was lectured for purportedly confusing climatology with meteorology. https://t.co/KMmRikO5EB — Strahan Cadell (@Sartor1836) August 25, 2017

For crying out loud – stop with this nonsense! https://t.co/L7huPImBuf — neontaster (@neontaster) August 25, 2017

