With Hurricane Harvey intensifying as it approaches the coast of Texas, global warming alarmists are wasting no time in attempting to tie the storm to their climate change agenda. Enter Neil deGrasse Tyson with the latest hot take:

Tyson managed to even get in a dig at climate change “deniers” in a tweet about the solar eclipse, so the above slam is far from surprising. However, just a few problematic inconsistencies were spotted:

That and so much more…

So in short:

Odds of that happening: Slim to none.

