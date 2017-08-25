Hurricane Harvey is nearing the coast of Texas and threatens to dump record amounts of rain on the state, and you know what that means:
No one is prepared for the insane era of regular mega-flooding we are entering.
— Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 25, 2017
Really? First how about a reminder of recent history:
Regular? This is the first major storm to hit Texas in 9 years. https://t.co/tHhoWpFokD
— Jason (@CounterMoonbat) August 25, 2017
There’s been a distinct lack of major hurricanes making landfall on the coastal US in recent years, but now it’s almost as if the climate change alarmists are welcoming the arrival of a potentially deadly storm in order to re-start the agenda push.
Your daily reminder that journalism school curriculums only include one easy science course. https://t.co/be8hWbiwhu
— Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) August 25, 2017
Indianola 1886
Cheniere 1893
Galveston 1900
Grand Isle 1909
Galveston 1915
South Texas 1919
Audrey 1935
Camille 1969
Katrina 2005
Now https://t.co/Z0chrJIvCv
— Strahan Cadell (@Sartor1836) August 25, 2017
I was told right after Hurricane Katrina that we would have new, likely multiple, Katrinas every year. That was twelve years ago. https://t.co/Z0chrJIvCv
— Strahan Cadell (@Sartor1836) August 25, 2017
Weather isn't climate — unless it is https://t.co/xt6P2OoDez
— Jon Swerens (@jonswerens) August 25, 2017
No one is prepared for the insane era of regular mega-yellow journalism we are entering. 🙄 https://t.co/KOmjMFeehV
— HlthCareDataWonk ☕️ (@Ohmaar1) August 25, 2017
If we're entering an era of mega-flooding (not just flooding but MEGA), why have the rich gobbled up so much coastal property? https://t.co/Yo3VOjm2Fo
— RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 25, 2017
You can almost hear Chris clicking his heels hoping to blame a hurricane on another Republican president. https://t.co/EFlYVFMtTc
— Howard Roark Laughed (@Major_Skidmark) August 25, 2017
"And we'll see winters without snow in 5 years.."
Liberals, 10 years ago. https://t.co/5pzewXogGY
— Pepe's Imam (@dindunuffinyt) August 25, 2017
It’s never too soon to politicize a storm, apparently.