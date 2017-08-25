Hurricane Harvey is nearing the coast of Texas and threatens to dump record amounts of rain on the state, and you know what that means:

No one is prepared for the insane era of regular mega-flooding we are entering. — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 25, 2017

Really? First how about a reminder of recent history:

Regular? This is the first major storm to hit Texas in 9 years. https://t.co/tHhoWpFokD — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) August 25, 2017

There’s been a distinct lack of major hurricanes making landfall on the coastal US in recent years, but now it’s almost as if the climate change alarmists are welcoming the arrival of a potentially deadly storm in order to re-start the agenda push.

Your daily reminder that journalism school curriculums only include one easy science course. https://t.co/be8hWbiwhu — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) August 25, 2017

Indianola 1886

Cheniere 1893

Galveston 1900

Grand Isle 1909

Galveston 1915

South Texas 1919

Audrey 1935

Camille 1969

Katrina 2005

Now https://t.co/Z0chrJIvCv — Strahan Cadell (@Sartor1836) August 25, 2017

I was told right after Hurricane Katrina that we would have new, likely multiple, Katrinas every year. That was twelve years ago. https://t.co/Z0chrJIvCv — Strahan Cadell (@Sartor1836) August 25, 2017

Weather isn't climate — unless it is https://t.co/xt6P2OoDez — Jon Swerens (@jonswerens) August 25, 2017

No one is prepared for the insane era of regular mega-yellow journalism we are entering. 🙄 https://t.co/KOmjMFeehV — HlthCareDataWonk ☕️ (@Ohmaar1) August 25, 2017

If we're entering an era of mega-flooding (not just flooding but MEGA), why have the rich gobbled up so much coastal property? https://t.co/Yo3VOjm2Fo — RetiredSocialCritic (@RetiredSOBL1) August 25, 2017

You can almost hear Chris clicking his heels hoping to blame a hurricane on another Republican president. https://t.co/EFlYVFMtTc — Howard Roark Laughed (@Major_Skidmark) August 25, 2017

"And we'll see winters without snow in 5 years.." Liberals, 10 years ago. https://t.co/5pzewXogGY — Pepe's Imam (@dindunuffinyt) August 25, 2017

It’s never too soon to politicize a storm, apparently.