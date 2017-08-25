Hurricane Harvey is nearing the coast of Texas and threatens to dump record amounts of rain on the state, and you know what that means:

Really? First how about a reminder of recent history:

There’s been a distinct lack of major hurricanes making landfall on the coastal US in recent years, but now it’s almost as if the climate change alarmists are welcoming the arrival of a potentially deadly storm in order to re-start the agenda push.

It’s never too soon to politicize a storm, apparently.

