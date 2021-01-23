Back in June, New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman was slamming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans while praising Democrat governors for their responses to the coronavirus pandemic:

What do you mean "we", white woman? Seriously, "America" hasn't given up on fighting Covid-19; Cuomo's NY, Murphy's NJ, Whitmer's MI haven't given up. It's *Republicans* who have given up. https://t.co/2Z5JgO5d1H — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 20, 2020

America's disastrous pandemic response, in one picture pic.twitter.com/EDxktnqQos — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 21, 2020

Several months later, those tweets have aged horribly, not unlike most other takes from Krugman:

It has been 7 months since @paulkrugman declared that DeSantis was representative of a “disastrous” response to Covid-19 while Cuomo, Murphy, and Whitmer were fighting it the right way. Covid Deaths per 100k:

FL- 115

NY- 215

NJ- 234

MI- 150 pic.twitter.com/rTWZBCtPZX — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 23, 2021

Worth also noting that FL has the least restrictions of those states and has maintained the healthiest economic position by almost every metric. That doesn’t mean they’ve been perfect, but many people still owe that apology. — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 23, 2021

Hardly surprising, coming from the economist who predicted the markets would never recover after Trump’s election.

