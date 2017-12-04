The stock market seems to have recovered nicely after being dented in part by Brian Ross’s bit of #FakeNews the other day:

Iowahawk took the opportunity to remember what one of America’s foremost liberal economists predicted after the presidential election last November:

LOL. Yes, that’s exactly what Krugman said. Good times.

In liberal circles he’ll still be considered a genius.

