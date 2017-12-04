The stock market seems to have recovered nicely after being dented in part by Brian Ross’s bit of #FakeNews the other day:

Futures pointing to a big day for stocks as the Dow soars more than 200 points pic.twitter.com/VcoO1mMXbw — CNBC Futures Now (@CNBCFuturesNow) December 4, 2017

Iowahawk took the opportunity to remember what one of America’s foremost liberal economists predicted after the presidential election last November:

"If the question is when markets will recover, a first-pass answer is never." – Nobel investment expert supergenius Paul Krugman, Nov 9, 2016https://t.co/RAny6k61jd — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 4, 2017

LOL. Yes, that’s exactly what Krugman said. Good times.

The Wile E Coyote of economists. https://t.co/Ltbe8rdGiE — Ken Rusnak (@KenRusnak) December 4, 2017

If the question is when Paul Krugman will recover, a first-pass answer is never. @DavidBahnsen https://t.co/StQAQfURok — DocSandlin (@DocSandlin) December 4, 2017

In liberal circles he’ll still be considered a genius.