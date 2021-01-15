You might remember earlier this week when Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal blamed Republicans who were maskless as the U.S. Capitol was being stormed for the fact that she tested positive for Covid-19:

Rep. Jayapal was also shown on video not wearing a mask in the Capitol that day — at least not when this was taken:

null

But the attempt to make Republican members of Congress culprits (for a different reason) during the Capitol siege has gone to the next level with Rep. Ayanna Pressley accusing maskless GOPers of engaging in “chemical warfare” that day:

Trending

For some reason we’re reminded of Rahm Emanuel’s “never let a crisis go to waste” rule.

The “unity and healing” lasted a grand total of ZERO seconds.

It’s worth noting that Rep. Pressley received the Covid-19 vaccine despite the medical community “exacting ostensibly medical apartheid on black Americans.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpRep. Ayanna PressleyU.S. capitol