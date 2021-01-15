You might remember earlier this week when Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal blamed Republicans who were maskless as the U.S. Capitol was being stormed for the fact that she tested positive for Covid-19:

I just received a positive COVID-19 test result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one.https://t.co/wVmgroKsdf — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 12, 2021

Rep. Jayapal was also shown on video not wearing a mask in the Capitol that day — at least not when this was taken:

But the attempt to make Republican members of Congress culprits (for a different reason) during the Capitol siege has gone to the next level with Rep. Ayanna Pressley accusing maskless GOPers of engaging in “chemical warfare” that day:

Rep. @AyannaPressley on GOP Congressmembers who wouldn't wear masks: "This is criminal behavior — that's chemical warfare so far as I'm concerned." pic.twitter.com/KksuipZKLp — The Hill (@thehill) January 15, 2021

For some reason we’re reminded of Rahm Emanuel’s “never let a crisis go to waste” rule.

Feel the Unity wash over you https://t.co/tz7xgwdg6Z — eric (@eriContrarian) January 15, 2021

The “unity and healing” lasted a grand total of ZERO seconds.

I hope normal people are seeing how hard they’re playing up this rhetoric about violence, now they’re saying that not wearing a mask is “chemical warfare” https://t.co/MCMyooqOKy — Yung Zoomer (@YungZoomer) January 15, 2021

Is this incitement? Asymptomatic people don’t spread COVID. No Republican has been shown to have it. Why is this still allowed to be said days later? https://t.co/y8vZVk6BRZ — Mindy (@just_mindy) January 15, 2021

If Ayanna was an intelligent person, she is not, should would know her hyperbole would be more effective if she used the correct scare words. Covid-19 is not a chemical. It is a virus. So it would be biological Warfare, not chemical. https://t.co/hs7OfdDvbS — Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) January 15, 2021

When language really has no meaning anymore. Radicals on the left and right throwing words around and changing their meaning to fit their own biases and anger. https://t.co/FZUzGR6wvR — Christian Pilgrim, Esq. (@ljsheeley3) January 15, 2021

It’s worth noting that Rep. Pressley received the Covid-19 vaccine despite the medical community “exacting ostensibly medical apartheid on black Americans.”