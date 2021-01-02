As we told you yesterday, Portland, Oregon rang in the new year with a riot that was a “pre-announced night of violence.”

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese spoke about the new year's eve riot in downtown Portland where antifa ransacked and looted businesses, started fires, assaulted responding law enforcement, and tried to break into the Justice Center. pic.twitter.com/1iutoyagup — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 2, 2021

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who did little in 2020 except enable the people destroying property, then said somebody really ought to be doing more to stop that unacceptable behavior:

In his new year's presser, Portland Mayor @tedwheeler admits that his efforts to de-escalate & compromise with antifa have failed to yield results. He condemns the violent extremist movement by name & calls for more to be done. https://t.co/1MJhHOxO1u pic.twitter.com/HtsSSM3dzz — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 2, 2021

Wait, what’s Wheeler talking about? Didn’t Joe Biden say that Antifa was just an “idea” just a few months ago? Additionally, Rep. Nadler claimed it to be a “myth.”

How do you push back on just an idea? https://t.co/Se8Ph7TZXF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 2, 2021

Democrats before the election:

“Antifa is just a myth. It doesn’t exist” Democrats after the election:

“We need stronger methods to deal with radical Anita members” Again. More hypocrisy! — Mr. Medina 🇺🇸 (@thatonemedina) January 2, 2021

In any case, a call to do more to stop Antifa in Portland coming from one of their chief enablers is something else.

All the businesses that were destroyed, and residents that were harassed, assaulted and/or suffered damages, should sue the sh*t out of @tedwheeler. — sarainitaly 🎃🌶☕ (@sarainitaly) January 2, 2021

It’s called being a day late and a dollar short. — Nicolas Nicolaou & Associates (@NorthOCRealtors) January 2, 2021

When you appease criminals to try to "get along", they see your weakness, and take over. Peace through strength, not peace though weakness. — ImNamedJames (@ImNamedJames) January 2, 2021

Wheeler has tried the “appease” approach over and over.

From the look of things he’d rather have somebody else deal with it — or at least put the blame elsewhere.

Remember when @realDonaldTrump offered to put these terrorists down and @tedwheeler cried like a little baby? Good times. https://t.co/UYEtznpMCT — Dr. Doctor (@FlaRenegade) January 2, 2021

You mean letting them burn down the city didn’t stop them from burning down the city?! NO WAY! https://t.co/aNwjAjbfVC — anonymous patriot 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@anonpatriotq) January 2, 2021

Note to the left: Portland Mayor @tedwheeler tried to appease #Antifa but now admits it didn’t work and finally calls them out for their acts of violence and destruction https://t.co/P87fyezA7X — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 2, 2021

Wheeler doesn’t seem to be enjoying that which he enabled.