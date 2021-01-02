As we told you yesterday, Portland, Oregon rang in the new year with a riot that was a “pre-announced night of violence.”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who did little in 2020 except enable the people destroying property, then said somebody really ought to be doing more to stop that unacceptable behavior:

Wait, what’s Wheeler talking about? Didn’t Joe Biden say that Antifa was just an “idea” just a few months ago? Additionally, Rep. Nadler claimed it to be a “myth.”

In any case, a call to do more to stop Antifa in Portland coming from one of their chief enablers is something else.

Wheeler has tried the “appease” approach over and over.

From the look of things he’d rather have somebody else deal with it — or at least put the blame elsewhere.

Wheeler doesn’t seem to be enjoying that which he enabled.

Tags: antifaMayor Ted Wheeleroregonportland