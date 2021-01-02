As we told you just after New Years Eve, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dancing with his wife in a nearly empty Times Square earned him a ton of criticism, including a slam from Andy Cohen during CNN’s coverage.

When the New Years Eve Times Square episode of “Dancing with the De Blasios” is combined with what the mayor advised New Yorkers not to do that night, it’s even more maddening, which made De Blasio the last-second come-from-behind victor for this award:

The shot:

And the chaser:

“Leadership,” Comrade De Blasio-style!

Unreal.

