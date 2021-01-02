As we told you just after New Years Eve, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dancing with his wife in a nearly empty Times Square earned him a ton of criticism, including a slam from Andy Cohen during CNN’s coverage.

When the New Years Eve Times Square episode of “Dancing with the De Blasios” is combined with what the mayor advised New Yorkers not to do that night, it’s even more maddening, which made De Blasio the last-second come-from-behind victor for this award:

First 2021 COVID hypocrite award goes to @NYCMayor 🥇 pic.twitter.com/oXaLw6FaX1 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 2, 2021

The shot:

Here is @BilldeBlasio telling people not to go to Times Square on New Year's Eve: pic.twitter.com/BLlAApVjn0 — Samantha Renck (@samantharenck) January 2, 2021

And the chaser:

Here is @BilldeBlasio dancing with his wife in Times Square on New Year's Eve: pic.twitter.com/LVE8uUkgCF — Samantha Renck (@samantharenck) January 2, 2021

“Leadership,” Comrade De Blasio-style!

He was bound to be first at something, eventually. — 🎉✨ Chloe_Chloe_Chloe 🎉✨ (@ChloeChloeChl19) January 2, 2021

Rules for thee but not for me. https://t.co/2jITS059pY — Jonathan Anderson (@jonmanderson) January 2, 2021

Unreal.