Yesterday, Sen. Rand Paul released his 2020 Festivus Report detailing another yearâ€™s worth of wasteful spending from the U.S. government. Sen. Paul also had heavy criticism for Republicans who voted to pass through a stimulus bill combined with a fresh round of massive pork:

On Fox News today, Paul echoed comments he made on the Senate floor yesterday:

In a video he tweeted today, President Trump also slammed some of the spending and asked Congress to make the direct payments $2,000 instead of $600, though itâ€™s unclear if the president will veto the bill if that doesnâ€™t happen.

Tags: coronavirusCOVID relief billCOVID-19Sen. Rand Paul