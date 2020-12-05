A couple of days ago, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state would be instituting a regional stay-at-home order based on all locations’ ICU capacity. The order includes a ban not just on indoor dining, but outdoors as well.

For those asking.

Newsom’s new health order takes effect at 1pm today.

Our SoCal regional ICU capacity has dropped below 15%, which will trigger the stay at home order, which kicks in after 24 hours.

So it would seem that unless something changes, we are looking at 1pm Sunday. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 5, 2020

SLAPFISH chef/owner Andrew Gruel ripped Newsom and state officials a new one over the outdoor dining ban. Now, as the new orders are starting, Gruel wants Newsom to know something else:

I just created an autonomous zone on all my restaurant patios. It’s basically the same as Chaz but without the anarchy and the destruction. — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) December 5, 2020

“Peaceful protest” underway!

We are coming to HB to have a peaceful protest while enjoying delicious meal — 🇺🇸 CaliforniaScreaming (@MzHelaine) December 5, 2020

It's not CHAZ. It's not CHOP. It's CHOW. https://t.co/Jk03wc5aYc — the #FollowTheScience! barsh consulting co. (@EmilyTVproducer) December 5, 2020

CHOW! Nice.

Also, Gruel has sweetened the deal for state officials: