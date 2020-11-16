Many state governors have tightened restrictions, but California Gov. Gavin Newsom is reportedly thinking about another measure that is sure to fire up a backlash:
So what did Gov. Newsom just do?
– 40/58 CA counties just moved backwards, some fell multiple tiers.
– Every single county in SoCal is now in the most restrictive “purple” tier, including OC & Ventura.
– This closes indoor dining, gyms, etc effective immediately. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/eWcltowAUO
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 16, 2020
First Newsom apparently needs to review curfew studies from certain countries overseas, including… well, see for yourself:
BREAKING: Newsom announces he is also considering implementing statewide CURFEW…Says he is looking at studies from other countries about them including France and Saudi Arabia. Nothing decided yet…but…wow….
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 16, 2020
Democrat governors appear to be in competition with one another, but Newsom is usually leading the pack on overreach — but Saudi Arabia? Maybe Newsom’s already been inspired:
Let’s do whatever Saudi Arabia does. Oh wait. We already are. No church. No Christmas. No singing. No dancing. Great.
— John Feehery (@JohnFeehery) November 16, 2020
Saudi Arabia is the perfect place to look for guidance on rights and responsibilities. Geez, you'd have thought he would've learned from the ruling last week.
— Prop Pols (@Prop_Pols) November 16, 2020
As we’ve seen from Democrat governors getting smacked down by courts in other states, they always come back for more, and then some.
@BillFOXLA I agree wow, but we Californians should take some personal responsibility for how we got to this point
If you need examples just read the comments below your tweets
— Mike Fisher (@MFisher1274) November 16, 2020
We got to this point by letting these lying bastards scare us into compliance with complete bullshit.
— President-elect Nick Searcy, INT’L FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 16, 2020
And “parties for me but not for thee” double standards are also ticking off a lot of people.
is he planing on paying my bills for me?
— 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫® (@eggpro1975) November 16, 2020
I can say with a good amount of certainty, most police are not going to enforce his illegal curfew.
— vic mackey (@vic_mackey918) November 16, 2020
Newsom cannot do this – the court declared he has no power to do this. DO NOT comply!
— Elena Livingston (@ElenaLi95553413) November 16, 2020
When did Covid turn into Martial Law? https://t.co/1sszZRIw42
— varifrank (@varifrank) November 16, 2020
Well this is getting ridiculous. https://t.co/6uuzJIC6yY
— Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 16, 2020
Wasn't there a recent lawsuit about constitutionality? Asking for roughly 39 million peeople… https://t.co/i1br2TMhb0
— Renée (@rightwingertoo) November 16, 2020
Better send in the National Guard for enforcement. I'm sick and tired of this prick and his orders. https://t.co/6zKVmt5jBK
— BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) November 16, 2020
That's lovely. I guess he won't have a curfew if he needs to go to a restaurant for an emergency party.#GovernorNuisance https://t.co/Ew18gRM5N5
— Chanah Angelica Kamen (@AngelicaKamen) November 16, 2020
Curfew forces everyone to use the same services they usually do in a more compact time frame. It increases traffic density. There is zero benefit https://t.co/laiqTVR5YC
— Lucas Carson (@eklu65) November 16, 2020
But as we’ve seen, logic doesn’t always apply.