Many state governors have tightened restrictions, but California Gov. Gavin Newsom is reportedly thinking about another measure that is sure to fire up a backlash:

So what did Gov. Newsom just do? – 40/58 CA counties just moved backwards, some fell multiple tiers.

– Every single county in SoCal is now in the most restrictive “purple” tier, including OC & Ventura.

– This closes indoor dining, gyms, etc effective immediately. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/eWcltowAUO — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 16, 2020

First Newsom apparently needs to review curfew studies from certain countries overseas, including… well, see for yourself:

BREAKING: Newsom announces he is also considering implementing statewide CURFEW…Says he is looking at studies from other countries about them including France and Saudi Arabia. Nothing decided yet…but…wow…. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 16, 2020

Democrat governors appear to be in competition with one another, but Newsom is usually leading the pack on overreach — but Saudi Arabia? Maybe Newsom’s already been inspired:

Let’s do whatever Saudi Arabia does. Oh wait. We already are. No church. No Christmas. No singing. No dancing. Great. — John Feehery (@JohnFeehery) November 16, 2020

Saudi Arabia is the perfect place to look for guidance on rights and responsibilities. Geez, you'd have thought he would've learned from the ruling last week. — Prop Pols (@Prop_Pols) November 16, 2020

As we’ve seen from Democrat governors getting smacked down by courts in other states, they always come back for more, and then some.

@BillFOXLA I agree wow, but we Californians should take some personal responsibility for how we got to this point If you need examples just read the comments below your tweets — Mike Fisher (@MFisher1274) November 16, 2020

We got to this point by letting these lying bastards scare us into compliance with complete bullshit. — President-elect Nick Searcy, INT’L FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 16, 2020

And “parties for me but not for thee” double standards are also ticking off a lot of people.

is he planing on paying my bills for me? — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫® (@eggpro1975) November 16, 2020

I can say with a good amount of certainty, most police are not going to enforce his illegal curfew. — vic mackey (@vic_mackey918) November 16, 2020

Newsom cannot do this – the court declared he has no power to do this. DO NOT comply! — Elena Livingston (@ElenaLi95553413) November 16, 2020

When did Covid turn into Martial Law? https://t.co/1sszZRIw42 — varifrank (@varifrank) November 16, 2020

Well this is getting ridiculous. https://t.co/6uuzJIC6yY — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 16, 2020

Wasn't there a recent lawsuit about constitutionality? Asking for roughly 39 million peeople… https://t.co/i1br2TMhb0 — Renée (@rightwingertoo) November 16, 2020

Better send in the National Guard for enforcement. I'm sick and tired of this prick and his orders. https://t.co/6zKVmt5jBK — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) November 16, 2020

That's lovely. I guess he won't have a curfew if he needs to go to a restaurant for an emergency party.#GovernorNuisance https://t.co/Ew18gRM5N5 — Chanah Angelica Kamen (@AngelicaKamen) November 16, 2020

Curfew forces everyone to use the same services they usually do in a more compact time frame. It increases traffic density. There is zero benefit https://t.co/laiqTVR5YC — Lucas Carson (@eklu65) November 16, 2020

But as we’ve seen, logic doesn’t always apply.