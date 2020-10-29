Even though some recent polls show Joe Biden leading Donald Trump in Michigan anywhere from seven to ten points, the Democrats, in what is an echo of what happened in 2016, have called in Barack Obama to campaign for Biden in the state this weekend.

Meanwhile, Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell has spotted a trend that she’s warning her party and its nominee about:

Really? You’d think that Biden going to Detroit in March and threatening to slap an auto worker would have done more to shore up their support.

The Dems and pollsters wouldn’t be making the same mistakes of overconfidence that they did in 2016, would they?

Stay tuned!

