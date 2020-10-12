The Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett began this morning, and former Sen. Claire McCaskill on Twitter joined the Democrat senators at the hearing in continuing to push debunked talking points.

The NRSC’s Matt Whitlock wasn’t letting McCaskill get away with that:

Former Senator repeats bad inaccurate talking point that was debunked weeks ago. https://t.co/Xfr66sYNZq — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 12, 2020

McCaskill then came back for more:

Not inaccurate. Bush never would have had a second term if the Supreme Court had not put him in office after he lost the first election in the popular vote. https://t.co/L3wbKvuaif — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) October 12, 2020

Whitlock then ended things in brutal fashion:

Sorry I missed this I was listening to Senator Hawley speak. https://t.co/AXIvqanz3k — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 12, 2020

OUCH!

“Hello, 911? Yes, I’d like to report a murder.” — Evan (@EvanRVice) October 12, 2020

I need to report a murder… https://t.co/UhATC2G84X — Abnjm (@Abnjm) October 12, 2020

McCaskill walked right into that one.