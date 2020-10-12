Claire McCaskill may no longer be a Democratic Senator, but that’s not stopping her from showcasing her vast political knowledge at every opportunity.

Today’s SCOTUS confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett is no exception:

Fortunately, we don’t need any help remembering that Claire McCaskill is not someone we should take seriously. But she never stops reminding us.

If Claire McCaskill were capable of shame, she should be really, really embarrassed right now.

C’mon, Claire.

Well, as an NBC/MSNBC political analyst, Claire McCaskill is part of the media now. So don’t hold your breath.

We’re kind of surprised that Claire’s such a fan of the popular vote, considering what the popular vote did to her.

Poor Claire.

