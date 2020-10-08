It quickly became clear after last night’s VP debate that Mike Pence was the winner, based on all the allegations of “sexism,” “mansplaining” and focus on a fly.

GOP spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington heard a bit of frustration on CNN:

Clearly the Democrats and media (pardon the redundancy) have come to expect that. Maybe they were hoping for more assistance from the Nancy Pelosi biographer who was moderating.

Every now and then they say the quiet parts out loud.

