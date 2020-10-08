It quickly became clear after last night’s VP debate that Mike Pence was the winner, based on all the allegations of “sexism,” “mansplaining” and focus on a fly.

GOP spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington heard a bit of frustration on CNN:

CNN just said "she didn't get a lot of help from the moderator." Whoops! Are moderators supposed to "help" the Democrat? 🤔 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) October 8, 2020

Clearly the Democrats and media (pardon the redundancy) have come to expect that. Maybe they were hoping for more assistance from the Nancy Pelosi biographer who was moderating.

Well, that's the way it's been done for decades. — Ballot Harvest Season Deetz (@tahDeetz) October 8, 2020

Did cnn just admit that moderators are meant to be helping dems in debates? Why would they need help, surely their arguments are good enough right? How curious.. https://t.co/7LIWpkOhTU — Kaz (@Kazeeas) October 8, 2020

Every now and then they say the quiet parts out loud.

😂😂 Right?? Excuses, excuses. She lost, so now they will attack Pence by saying he is sexist and talked over her. Give me a break!! He got is points across and won outright. She did not. — Andy Callahan (@AndrewC69939769) October 8, 2020