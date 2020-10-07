Jane Fonda is a big supporter of Joe Biden to be the next president:

During a Zoom appearance today, Fonda made something clear about the COVID-19 pandemic that has become painfully obvious to many observing (not to mention losing jobs, businesses, etc) shutdown orders during the outbreak:

"COVID is God’s gift to the left"

– Joe Biden surrogate Jane Fonda These people are sick. pic.twitter.com/AR83oWxvt4 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 7, 2020

James Woods and the Washington Free Beacon were among those who shared an extended clip, which actually makes it worse:

Jane Fonda: a disease that has killed 200,000 Americans is “God’s gift to the Left.” pic.twitter.com/hp0TYv9mgK — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 7, 2020

Jane Fonda, a Biden campaign surrogate known for fraternizing with enemy soldiers during the Vietnam War, called the coronavirus "God's gift to the Left."https://t.co/UHh18np4nz pic.twitter.com/Va8xQlqbMU — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 7, 2020

Surprised? Neither are we.

Reading the stage directions aloud, as it were. https://t.co/UBjDDEQWso — Canine Defense League (@CanineDefenseLg) October 7, 2020

This is who they are, folks. "COVID is God's gift to the left." https://t.co/Tzfvnar2E6 — RBe (@RBPundit) October 7, 2020

Every now and then they say the quiet parts out loud.