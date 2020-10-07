Jane Fonda is a big supporter of Joe Biden to be the next president:
Please join us for a virtual conversation in support of Joe Biden for President! https://t.co/6BVq8P2hxZ #JoeBiden2020 @JoeBiden #JoeBiden #JoeBidenForPresident2020 pic.twitter.com/yf2fIADvbS
— Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) August 2, 2020
During a Zoom appearance today, Fonda made something clear about the COVID-19 pandemic that has become painfully obvious to many observing (not to mention losing jobs, businesses, etc) shutdown orders during the outbreak:
"COVID is God’s gift to the left"
– Joe Biden surrogate Jane Fonda
These people are sick. pic.twitter.com/AR83oWxvt4
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 7, 2020
James Woods and the Washington Free Beacon were among those who shared an extended clip, which actually makes it worse:
Jane Fonda: a disease that has killed 200,000 Americans is “God’s gift to the Left.” pic.twitter.com/hp0TYv9mgK
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 7, 2020
Jane Fonda, a Biden campaign surrogate known for fraternizing with enemy soldiers during the Vietnam War, called the coronavirus "God's gift to the Left."https://t.co/UHh18np4nz pic.twitter.com/Va8xQlqbMU
— Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 7, 2020
Surprised? Neither are we.
Reading the stage directions aloud, as it were. https://t.co/UBjDDEQWso
— Canine Defense League (@CanineDefenseLg) October 7, 2020
This is who they are, folks.
"COVID is God's gift to the left." https://t.co/Tzfvnar2E6
— RBe (@RBPundit) October 7, 2020
Every now and then they say the quiet parts out loud.