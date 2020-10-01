Last week MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough reminded Democrats that “Trump people are everywhere” and “Biden people are nowhere.”

The Biden campaign said Joe’s basement strategy combined with not sending people out on the ground in battleground states was because of COVID-19. Now it looks like the “science” has changed:

NEWS: After months of avoiding direct contact with voters because of the pandemic, Joe Biden’s campaign is about to launch in-person canvassing efforts across several battleground states.https://t.co/hpP0Wrv64W — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) October 1, 2020

"Biden volunteers in Pennsylvania and Nevada began dropping campaign literature at voters’ homes just last weekend, although they were instructed to avoid any direct conversations. Those conversations will begin this weekend." https://t.co/yUqQv4k98D — Michelle Rindels (@MichelleRindels) October 1, 2020

At least some Democrats are making good on Joe’s pledge to help boost the economy:

Other canvassers will be volunteers, according to the AP’s story.

The “science” must have changed… polling science, that is:

“We wish them the best of luck considering they’re only about 19 million doors behind us,” RNC’s @Rick_Gorka, who’s helping lead the on the ground effort for team Trump, tells me in response to Biden resuming canvassing https://t.co/Tom64LeHKw — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) October 1, 2020

Yeah, so Joe Biden's campaign needs to explain how the "science" changed to allow for this. https://t.co/GlvL3Sf1XU — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 1, 2020

The Biden campaign had been holding off, possibly hoping Joe’s basement-only approach would be enough. Now Biden’s traveling a little more and they’re hiring people to knock on doors.

Biden campaign spent months insisting knocking on doors didn't matter and was unsafe. What changed? Did the science of door-knocking change? Or the science on coronavirus? Or is the Biden campaign realizing they're getting their ass-kicked by the @TeamTrump ground game? https://t.co/1I9LSjalhy — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) October 1, 2020

Sounds like somebody changed their mind!

Trump’s campaign has been doing this for months. Too little too late, Joe. https://t.co/AiMAF5g1pW — Woke Doge 💍💍💍💍💍💍 (@chowdahhead4) October 1, 2020

One month before the election and Biden’s just now getting a ground game going? Good luck!