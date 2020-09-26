The polls have been turning against Joe Biden for the past few weeks (due to multiple factors), but his campaign is maintaining its “basement strategy.” Apparently it isn’t only Joe staying in the basement, and on MSNBC Joe Scarborough gave Democrats a warning:

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough: “the Trump people are all over the place knocking on doors and the Biden people are nowhere.” pic.twitter.com/Ezd1JTSSgh — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) September 25, 2020

#TeamTrump canvassing for votes in swing states, “The Trump people are all over the place knocking on doors and the Biden people are nowhere.” #2020TrumpLandslide #TrumpPence2020 pic.twitter.com/sXpI173RJ7 — DeplorableArmyBrat (@yogagenie) September 26, 2020

There is definitely an incredible “energy gap” (as Byron York noted the other day).

The wokies running Biden’s campaign think elections are won on Twitter. https://t.co/Op7COIRuuk — El Grampi (@reaccionapr) September 26, 2020

Make Basements Great Again. https://t.co/YFJde3JoQy — Christopher Sandel (@ChrisSandel17) September 25, 2020

Maybe Team Biden calling more lids will do the trick.