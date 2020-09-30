During a portion of James Comey’s testimony at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing today, the former FBI director tried to breathe life back into one of the Democrats’ original narratives about Trump, except Comey expressed that now it’s just his personal opinion as a private citizen and he has no evidence to back it up. Comey’s remarks took place when he was being questioned by Democrat Sen. Pat Leahy:

GOP Sen. Mike Lee then let Comey aware of the corner he’s painted himself into:

Bingo!

It’s not difficult to picture Comey being the type of FBI director who would help the Democrats manufacture the Russia collusion narrative when he’s still clinging to it with zero evidence.

***

