Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying remotely before the Senate Judiciary Committee today:

Here’s the short version of what Sen. Lindsey Graham’s opening round of questioning unearthed from Comey:

Mollie Hemingway and Sean Davis also spotted several times where Comey claimed to have been unaware of things you’d think the director of the FBI should have known:

“I can’t recall”-a-palooza!

Graham ended up blasting Comey for all his “I don’t know” and “I can’t recall” responses:

Wow.

And the hearing is far from over.

