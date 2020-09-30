We’ve already told you about Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Mike Lee letting James Comey have it at the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing today. Then it was somebody else’s turn:

Senator Cruz ended his time by taking Comey and his spin to the woodshed:

Sen. Ted Cruz to Comey: “This has done severe damage to the professionals and the honorable men and women at the FBI because law enforcement should not be used a political weapon. That is the legacy you’ve left.”

pic.twitter.com/E5Hu7OEwKf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 30, 2020

Shortly before Cruz reminded Comey of the legacy he’s left at the FBI, the Texas senator got Comey to toss Andrew McCabe under the bus:

Cruz asks Comey about May 2017 testimony that he'd never been an anonymous source. That he'd never authorized someone else to be an anon source. Notes McCabe says Comey authorized his leaks. Cruz asks Comey who is telling the truth. Comey says he stands by his testimony. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 30, 2020

Here’s that exchange:

We’re just guessing that if McCabe testifies he’d try and do the opposite and toss Comey under the bus.

Comey just threw McCabe under the bus for lying to Congress. Thanks Senator Cruz. — Curtis Mullins (@mooncop1) September 30, 2020

Ted Cruz proved that Comey LIED at least 2XS while UNDER OATH…Comey then threw McCabe under the bus without a change of expression…implying it was McCabe that LIED under oath…the TRAITORS are turning on each other… https://t.co/xGRQUrbfKa — Catherine (@Catheri17371327) September 30, 2020

Pass the popcorn.